'Photos Of President, PM Modi To Be Published In Chess Olympiad Ads In Media': Madras HC

Madras High Court has directed that the posters of all international events, including the Chess Olympiad, should bear the pictures of the President and Prime Minister of India, irrespective of the ruling government in the state.

"We direct the state government to ensure that the photographs of both the Hon'ble President and Prime Minister of India are published in all the advertisements- whether in print or electronic media, in relation to the Chess Olympiad. The state government should ensure that if any international event is hosted in the state, the directives issued in the case of Common Cause, supra, are adhered to stricto sensu, by including the names of the dignitaries as stipulated therein," the Madras HC observed.

It also asked the district administration to ensure that no damage or destruction is caused to any advertisements published containing pictures of the President and PM, apart from the Chief Minister. "If any such activities are reported, strict action should be taken against such personnel," the court said.

The court's direction comes after a case was filed in Madras HC seeking inclusion of Prime Minister Modi's picture in Chess Olympiad advertisements.

Poster war erupts in Chennai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protested the absence of PM Modi's image on posters of the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. The BJP workers were seen glueing pictures of PM Modi onto the advertisements for Chess Olympiad.

Tamil Nadu police recently arrested three people who allegedly sprayed ink on a billboard which was glued with pictures of PM Modi.

The FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad commences on July 28 and ends on August 10. This is the first time that India is hosting the event.