PHP Vs BRS Dream11: Phillies Vs Red Sox Prediction, Team News And MLB Top Picks

The Philadelphia Phillies (PHP) and the Boston Red Sox (BRS) will clash in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Friday, May 21 at 7:05 PM local time (Saturday, May 22 at 4:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here is our PHP vs BRS Dream11 prediction, top picks and PHP vs BRS Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: PHP vs BRS game preview

The Boston Red Sox are currently leading the MLB American League East standings. JD Martinez and team have played 45 games so far in the tournament, winning 27 and losing 18. The Philadelphia Phillies, on the other hand, are at the second spot of the National League East table with a win-loss record of 22-22.

Despite the slight difference in their win-loss record, the Boston Red Sox are set to get a tough competition from the Philadelphia Phillies. The Red Sox will have high expectations from JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Matt Andriese, while the Phillies will depend on Bryce Harper, Didi Gregorius and Andrew Knapp to come out on top.

PHP vs BRS team news

The Philadelphia Phillies will enter the Citizens Bank Park without Vince Velasquez, JT Realmuto (hand) and Matt Joyce (calf) who are listed as injured, while JoJo Romero and Scott Kingery are ill. The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, won’t be getting any assistance from Eduard Bazardo (lat), Connor Seabold (elbow), Tanner Houck (arm), Thad Ward and Chris Sale on Friday as they are all reported unfit to play.

PHP vs BRS Probable Playing 9

Philadelphia Phillies: Bryce Harper, Roman Quinn, Andrew McCutchen, Mickey Moniak, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Brad Miller, Andrew Knapp, Rafael Marchan

Boston Red Sox: JD Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Jeisson Rosario, Alex Verdugo, Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Andriese, Ronaldo Hernandez, Rafael Devers

PHP vs BRS Top Picks

Philadelphia Phillies: Bryce Harper, Didi Gregorius, Andrew Knapp

Boston Red Sox: JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Andriese

PHP vs BRS Dream11 team

Outfielders: JD Martinez, Bryce Harper, Roman Quinn, Jeisson Rosario

Infielders: Xander Bogaerts (C), Didi Gregorius, Brad Miller

Pitcher: Matt Andriese (VC)

Catcher: Andrew Knapp

PHP vs BRS Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Boston Red Sox will come out on top in this contest.

A Barnes final K really makes ya feel alive. pic.twitter.com/LcIHKX2OuS — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 21, 2021

Note: The above PHP vs BRS playing 11, PHP vs BRS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PHP vs BRS live and PHP vs BRS game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox/ Twitter