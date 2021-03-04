PHP Vs NEY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; MLB Spring Training Preview 2021 Details

The Philadelphia Phillies will go up against the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball, Spring Training game. The PHP vs NEY match is scheduled to begin at 11:35 PM IST (1:05 PM local time) from the BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Florida on March 4, 2021. Here is our PHP vs NEY Dream11 prediction, PHP vs NEY Dream11 team and PHP vs NEY Dream11 top picks.

22 pitches, 3 strikeouts, 2 perfect innings. @CKluber looked 🔥. pic.twitter.com/hZtDAQcZd9 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 4, 2021

PHP vs NEY Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With the spring training session of the Major League Baseball 2021 season now underway, we will see the Philadelphia Phillies take on the mighty New York Yankees in a game on Thursday. This will be the fifth game of the season for both, the Phillies and the Yankees. The Phillies have blown hot and cold in their games so far, and will enter this game with an LDLW record, having lost their first and third match to the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays respectively. A 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers will give the side some confidence to get going on a winning streak.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are having a great spring training season that they will look to continue in this game. The Yankees lost their first encounter to the Blue Jays 4-6, but posted a great comeback with consecutive wins against the Tigers, Baltimore Orioles and the Blue Jays. They will come into this game with a massive 3-match winning record and a 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

PHP vs NEY starting lineup prediction

Philadelphia Phillies - J.T. Realmuto (C), Brad Miller (1B), Jean Segura (2B), Alec Bohm (3B), Didi Gregorius (SS), Roman Quinn (CF), Matt Joyce (RF), Andrew McCutchen (LF), Travis Jankowski (DH).

New York Yankees - Gary Sánchez (C), Jay Bruce (1B), DJ LeMahieu (2B), Derek Dietrich (3B), Gleyber Torres (SS), Aaron Judge (RF), Aaron Hicks (CF), Brett Gardner (LF), Giancarlo Stanton (DH).

PHP vs NEY Key Players

Philadelphia Phillies - J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura, Alec Bohm

New York Yankees - Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu

PHP vs NEY Dream11 team

C: J.T. Realmuto, 1B: Jay Bruce, 2B: DJ LeMahieu, 3B: Alec Bohm, SS: Gleyber Torres, CF: Roman Quinn, RF: Aaron Judge, LF: Andrew McCutchen, DH: Giancarlo Stanton

PHP vs NEY match prediction

According to our Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees match prediction, the New York Yankees will win this match.

Note: The PHP vs NEY Dream11 prediction and PHP vs NEY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PHP vs NEY Dream11 team, PHP vs NEY playing 11 and PHP vs NEY Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

