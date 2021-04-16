PHP Vs SLC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies (PHP) will lock horns with the St Louis Cardinals (SLC) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Friday, April 16 at 7:05 PM local time (Saturday, April 17 at 4:35 AM IST). The game will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here is our PHP vs SLC Dream11 prediction, top picks and PHP vs SLC Dream11 team.

Dream11 MLB: PHP vs SLC game preview

The Philadelphia Phillies are at the second spot of the MLB Nation League East standings. Rafael Marchan and team have played twelve games so far in the competition, winning and losing six each. The St Louis Cardinals, on the other, also boast the same win-loss record (6-6) but are at the third spot on the NL Central table.

Despite the slight difference in points, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two boast. The Philadelphia Phillies will have high expectations from Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Rafael Marchan, while the St Louis Cardinals would want Austin Dean, Paul Goldschmidt and Jack Flaherty to shine.

PHP vs SLC: Injury Report

The Philadelphia Phillies will enter the Citizens Bank Park without Archie Bradley (oblique) and Adam Haseley as they are reported ill, while Seranthony Dominguez is reported as doubtful. Meanwhile, the St Louis Cardinals won’t have Dakota Hudson, Kwang-Hyun Kim (back), Miles Mikolas (shoulder), Harrison Bader (forearm) and Tyler O'Neill (groin) in their corner on Friday as they are all recovering from injuries.

PHP vs SLC Dream11 team: Probable Playing 9

Philadelphia Phillies: Bryce Harper, Roman Quinn, Andrew McCutchen, Mickey Moniak, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Brad Miller, Zack Wheeler, Rafael Marchan

St Louis Cardinals: Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean, Justin Williams, Lane Thomas, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Matt Carpenter, Jack Flaherty, Yadier Molina.

PHP vs SLC Top Picks

Philadelphia Phillies: Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Rafael Marchan

St Louis Cardinals: Austin Dean, Paul Goldschmidt, Jack Flaherty

PHP vs SLC Dream11 team

Outfielders: Bryce Harper, Roman Quinn, Justin Williams, Austin Dean

Infielders: Paul Goldschmidt, Rhys Hoskins, Brad Miller

Pitcher: Jack Flaherty

Catcher: Rafael Marchan

Dream11 MLB: PHP vs SLC Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Philadelphia Phillies will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above PHP vs SLC playing 11, PHP vs SLC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PHP vs SLC live and PHP vs SLC game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

