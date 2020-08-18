Pierre Gasly's House Burgled During Spanish GP; Expensive Watches, Jewels Stolen

French Formula1 star Pierre Gasly had his home burgled while he was racing in Barcelona. The 24-year-old, who races for Red Bull's B-team AlphaTauri returned to find that his house had been ransacked. Pierre Gasly finished ninth in the Spanish GP, behind Alexander Albon and Sebastian Vettel.

Pierre Gasly's house robbed during Spanish GP

In an Instagram post on Monday, Pierre Gasly confirmed that his house had been ransacked while he was racing in the Spanish GP. The 24-year-old described the incident in his native language and hit out at the burglars by calling them "disrespectful" and "despicable". Pierre Gasly mentioned that he has lost expensive items in the robbery from his house in Normandy. The driver revealed that he lost BRM watches engraved with his name, Tag Heuer watches, clothes, jewellery, glasses and racing helmets. The 24-year-old asked his followers to get in touch with him if they had any information on the missing items. Sports personalities have often been subject to robberies in the past, most of the time when they are on the move, leaving their houses vulnerable to such criminal offences. Premier League star Dele Alli's house was also robbed earlier this year.

Pierre Gasly robbed: AlphaTauri driver's current season and Spanish GP results

The 24-year-old was racing in the Spanish GP and had a chance of making it into the top 5 of the race. Gasly has been decent so far with the Alpha Tauri car, as he lies in 13th position in the table and has in between managed to pip Alexander Albon, who succeeded him at Red Bull. During the Spanish GP, the 24-year-old ended up on P5 after the qualifying and started few positions above Albon and 2 positions down Max Verstappen. However, Pierre Gasly only managed a ninth-place finish, earning his team two points from the race. Gasly will now travel to Belgium to participate in the Belgian Grand Prix. Alpha Tauri are 7th in the 2020 Constructors standings, 20 points behind 6th placed Renault.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton broke Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 155 podium finishes, recording his 156th finish at the Spanish GP. Max Verstappen and Valterri Bottas came second and third respectively, while Lance Stroll and Carlos Perez made up the top five. Sebastian Vettel finished 7th and became the second driver after Lewis Hamilton to score 3,000 points in his career. The German started from 11th place and did well in his second stint with the soft tyre to stay competitive, earning the Driver of the Day award.

(Image Courtesy: Pierre Gasly Instagram)