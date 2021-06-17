Pierre Gasly Net Worth 2021, F1 Stats, AlphaTauri Contract And More

Pierre Gasly is one of the top drivers in the Formula 1 circuit and the AlphaTauri star is on the right track as far as his career is concerned. While the Frenchman's teammate Esteban Ocon has signed a fresh new deal, Gasly is not expecting his own future to be resolved any time soon. The 25-year-old has excelled consistently at AlphaTauri since his demotion from Red Bull and his podium finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a testament to his immense talent. Here's a look at Pierre Gasly salary, his AlphaTauri contract and Pierre Gasly childhood.

Pierre Gasly childhood

Born in a racing family, it is no secret that Pierre Gasly has been imbibed with the racing DNA in his genes. Gasly's family has long been involved in motorsports. His grandfather competed in karting and his father Jean Jacques has also competed in various categories of racing including karting, endurance racing and rallying. The AlphaTauri star first experienced karting at a local karting track in Anneville-Ambourville at the age of six. He grew up alongside the late Anthoine Hubert and used to go-karting with him since the age of seven. The duo was educated at the same private school and resided together as roommates for several years. Gasly is the youngest alongside his four half brothers, two maternal from his mother Pascale's previous marriage; Nicolas Caron and Cyril Caron, as well as two paternal from his father Jean Jacques Gasly's previous marriage; Phillipe Gasly and Paul Gasly. He entered competitive karting at the age of 10 and has never looked back since.

Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri contract: Pierre Gasly salary

The Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri contract was extended for a year after his impressive showing for the team in the 2020 season. Gasly was signed as a reserve driver for Red Bull Racing in 2015 before signing for Toro Rosso in 2017, where he spent two seasons partnering Daniil Kvyat and Brendon Hartley. He was then promoted to Red Bull in 2019 but soon found it difficult to compete and was subsequently dropped to Toro Rosso. Gasly was retained as they rebranded as AlphaTauri in 2020 and achieved success which led to another renewal until the 2021 season. As per Spotrac, Gasly earns $1,915,000 from his contract, making him one of the least paid drivers on the circuit.

Pierre Gasly net worth 2021

As per multiple reports, Pierre Gasly's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. Much of his net worth can be accounted to his earnings as a professional driver for the AlphaTauri team in Formula One. The 25-year-old also boasts of a host of endorsements and is sponsored y Red Bull predominantly. He is currently sponsored by headphone brand Blomm and Berger, Driver management agency - The Grid and Destination Grand Prix. Gasly also announced a deal with Crypto Gaming.

Pierre Gasly F1 stats

🥇🥈🥉 @PierreGASLY has now finished in every podium spot 👏 pic.twitter.com/TVLMTlBqkA — WTF1 (@wtf1official) June 9, 2021

Pierre Gasly has three podium finishes in his career all of which came in the last 3 years. His first podium came during the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, where he finished second behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a chaotic race. He followed it up with his first Grand Prix win in Italy in 2020 when he finished ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll to win the title. Gasly again made the podium in 2021, finishing third in Azerbaijan behind Sergio Perez and Sebastian Vettel.

Pierre Gasly F1 stats: Championship points

2017: 0 (21st)

2018: 29 (15th)

2019: 95 (7th)

2020: 75 (10th)

2021: 31 (8th)*

