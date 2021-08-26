Pierre Gasly Pays Tribute To F2 Racer Anthoine Hubert Ahead Of Belgian Grand Prix

Two years have passed since Anthoine Hubert tragically passed away at the Belgian Grand Prix in 2019. The pain of his passing away still lingers for Pierre Gasly, who came up the ranks alongside Hubert. Ahead of this weekend's Belgian GP, Gasly once again paid an emotional tribute to Hubert.

Pierre Gasly pays an emotional tribute to Anthoine Hubert

Similarly to last year, Pierre Gasly once again paid a heartwarming tribute to Anthoine Hubert by placing a bouquet at the place where the French racer tragically crashed at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix. Gasly's was not the only one to pay his respects as both F2 and F3 also followed. All three tweets can be seen below.

We will always cherish you Anthoine



And this weekend especially is for you#AH19 pic.twitter.com/QNTZPsezAP — Formula 2 (@Formula2) August 26, 2021

Always carried in our thoughts



We're all racing for you this weekend Anthoine#AH19 pic.twitter.com/cS1tkvUdCc — Formula 3 (@FIAFormula3) August 26, 2021

What Happened to Anthoine Hubert at the 2019 Belgian GP?

As per the official FIA report, Anthoine Hubert's fatal accident at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix was not from a single cause. The F2 racer was killed by a 'non-survivable trauma' caused by the 'extremely high level of energy transferred and dissipated.' The investigation concluded that none of the four drivers or officials involved in the incident behaved inappropriately.

As per the details of the report, the French F2 driver suffered three major impacts. The first impact was a crash at 216 km/h at the barrier of the Raidillion corner. The second was when he was hit by Juan Manuel Correa's car. The third was the worst as the impact of the crash with Correa sent him into the barrier again.

Pierre Gasly revealed Anthoine Hubert's death still hurts him

After making a similar gesture at the Belgian Grand Prix 2020, Pierre Gasly revealed in an interview why the passing away of Anthoine Hubert continued to pain him. According to Formula1.com, the AlphaTauri driver said that during the track walk in 2020, he only had 'images and footage' of the crash. Gasly also highlighted that the last time he saw Hubert was in Budapest in 2019, where he had dinner with him, and shared a special moment with him. The primary reason why Gasly was so fond of Hubert is that the French F2 driver was one of the first ones to send him a text when Red Bull switched him back to Toro Rosso.

IMAGE CREDIT: Formula 1.com, Formula1/Twitter