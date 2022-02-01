Pillow Fighting Championship Has Arrived And It Already Has 16 Men And 8 Women 'fighters'

As kids, we all grabbed a pillow and started hitting it around with our siblings until our parents came and scolded us. If only they knew that pillow fighting would turn into a professional event. Yes, you read that correctly, pillow fighting has now become a professional combat sport where two people battle it out with, you guessed it, a pillow. On Saturday, the sport witnessed its first-ever pay-per-view event organised by the Pillow Fighting Championship.

The PPV saw 16 men and right women fight it out, those athletes are former MMA fighters and boxers. Some were even part of the UFC fight catalogue. On the women’s side, it was Brazilian Istela Nunes defeating American Kendahl Voelker and the men’s final saw American Hauley Tillman defeat former UFC fighter Marcus Brimage. Each winner earned a title belt and $5,000.

Pillow fight: All that MMA has to offer but without the goriness

Williams says, "It’s not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying. It’s serious. It’s hardcore swinging with specialised pillows. The only difference between our fights and MMA fights is that nobody gets hurt," he added. “The fighters don’t like to get hurt, and there’s a lot of people who don’t want to see the blood. They want to see good competition, they just don’t want to see the violence. PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. And you ask for drama, the fights did not disappoint."