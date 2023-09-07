Pirates’ 7th-inning Rally Lifts Pittsburgh Over Brewers 5-4

Rookie Ji Hwan Bae’s first career triple highlighted a seventh-inning rally as the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday.

Jason Delay reached with one out in the seventh on a line drive off the right foot of Milwaukee reliever Elvis Peguero (4-5). The speedy Bae then laced a ball to the gap in right-center to put Pittsburgh in front. Bae scored on Miguel Andujar’s pinch-hit single as the Pirates won for the seventh time in nine games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit his 13th home run for Pittsburgh. Jack Suwinski and Josh Palacios tied the game with back-to-back RBIs in the sixth. Carmen Mlodzinski (3-3) earned the win and David Bednar worked around a leadoff single by Andruw Monasterio in the ninth while earning his 33rd save.

Willy Adames hit a three-run homer off opener Colin Selby in the first, but the NL Central-leading Brewers lost for the fifth time in eight games since a nine-game winning streak gave them a little breathing room over the second-place Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta’s bid to win his sixth straight start ended in the sixth. Peralta gave up three runs and four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

CARDINALS 11, BRAVES 6

Paul Goldschmidt, Masyn Winn, Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman went deep as St. Louis hit four home runs for the second straight game and beat MLB-leading Atlanta to take the first two games of the three-game series.

Gorman hit his 27th homer of the season, one day after hitting two home runs as the NL Central-worst Cards beat the Braves 10-6.

Dakota Hudson (6-1) outpitched NL Cy Young Award hopeful Spencer Strider, allowing three runs and seven hits in five innings.

Strider (16-5) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits, including a home run. Strider had won his last four starts.

The Braves had won their last eight series, dating to Aug. 4-6 against the Chicago Cubs.

Matt Olson hit his MLB-leading 46th home run, and Austin Riley also homered for the Braves.

ORIOLES 10, ANGELS 3

Baltimore refused to budge at the top of the American League East, getting four hits and four RBIs from Austin Hays to finish off a three-game sweep of Los Angeles.

Hays and Anthony Santander hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, and Santander and Ramon Urias each finished with three hits. Right-hander Kyle Gibson (14-8) gave up three runs on six hits over six innings as the Orioles won their fifth straight

Baltimore maintained a 3 1/2-game lead in the division over Tampa Bay with a visit to Boston up next for a three-game series starting Friday.

Luis Rengifo had a two-run home run for the Angels, who lost their sixth consecutive game and fell for the ninth time in their last 10. The Angels played their third consecutive game without Shohei Ohtani (oblique) in the lineup.

Patrick Sandoval (7-12) gave up seven runs (four earned) on seven hits in five innings with four walks and three strikeouts.

MARLINS 11, DODGERS 4

Joey Wendle drove in four runs and finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle as Miami beat Los Angeles and extended it winning streak to six games.

The 33-year-old Wendle batted ninth in the order, and delivered a homer, double and single to highlight the 13-hit attack of the surging Marlins. Miami opened play a half-game behind Cincinnati in the race for the NL’s third wild-card spot.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Sánchez also went deep for the Marlins, who were unbothered after placing reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara and star slugger Jorge Soler on the injured list earlier in the day. Edward Cabrera (6-6) earned the win.

The NL West-leading Dodgers lost for the fifth time in six games. Los Angeles will be without starting pitcher Julio Urías for an indefinite period after MLB placed him on administrative leave Wednesday. Urías was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant late Sunday.

Dodgers starter Lance Lynn (10-11) was lifted after 4 2/3 innings after allowing eight earned runs and seven hits. Rookie James Outman hit his 18th homer and Jason Heyward added a solo shot for Los Angeles.

RAYS 3, RED SOX 1

Tyler Glasnow tied a career high with 14 strikeouts and Tampa Bay continued its home dominance of Boston.

Glasnow (8-5) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in a season-high, 103-pitch outing. Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth to get his 20th save and complete a four-hitter.

Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes hit solo home runs off Boston starter Nick Pivetta (9-8). Pivetta gave up three runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings in his first start since Aug. 15.

The Rays hold a commanding lead for the top AL wild card. Boston started play five back of the final wild-card spot.

Boston rookie Triston Casas singled in the ninth to extend his career-best hitting streak to 13 games.

ASTROS 12, RANGERS 3

José Abreu hit a grand slam and a three-run homer, those among five more long balls for Houston in the pivotal three-game AL West series, and the Astros completed a sweep over slumping Texas.

Abreu’s grand slam in the third inning was Houston’s third homer against Texas starter Max Scherzer, while fellow three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander (11-7) settled in after giving up a long ball on his first pitch that was the only earned run he allowed over seven innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Marcus Semien hit two solo homers and had an RBI single to drive in all three runs for Texas, which lost for the 15th time in 19 games.

It was the 12th regular-season meeting of pitchers with at least three Cy Youngs apiece, and first time ever that two-time teammates Verlander and Scherzer pitched against each other in a game. The right-handers were together with the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14, and this season with the New York Mets before both were traded right before the deadline to different AL West contenders.

Scherzer (12-6) was done after three innings, during which he allowed a season-high seven runs, all on homers, with four strikeouts and two walks while throwing 60 pitches.

MARINERS 8, REDS 4

J.P. Crawford hit a three-run home run and Cal Raleigh added a solo shot during Seattle’s five-run fourth inning as the Mariners ended a three-game losing streak with a win over Cincinnati.

Raleigh had three hits and Mike Ford added a two-run homer in the second inning in support of Logan Gilbert (13-5), who struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings to improve to 4-0 in his last five starts. He gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks.

Cincinnati’s Will Benson had three hits including a home run in the ninth inning off Andrés Muñoz.

Rookie Lyon Richardson (0-2) faced eight batters in the fourth. He finished 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and runs while walking four and striking out three.

ATHLETICS 5, BLUE JAYS 2

Carlos Pérez broke out of a lengthy batting slump with a two-run homer off Hyun Jin Ryu and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep by beating Toronto.

The 36-year-old Ryu (3-2) threw 77 pitches in his seventh start after beginning the season in the minors. That’s one more start than Ryu had in 2022, when his season was cut short in June due to Tommy John surgery. He allowed five hits and had five strikeouts with one walk.

Kevin Smith, called up from the minors before the game, added a three-run homer for the A’s. JP Sears (4-11) earned his first win since July 28. Dany Jimenez picked up his 18th save.

Davis Schneider homered for Toronto. The Blue Jays started the day with a half-game lead over the Rangers for the third AL wild-card spot.

PHILLIES 5, PADRES 1

Kyle Schwarber hit another eye-popping home run at Petco Park — this one a 465-foot leadoff shot almost halfway up the batter’s eye beyond the center field wall — and Zack Wheeler and three Philadelphia relievers combined to hold San Diego’s high-priced offense to three hits.

Schwarber drove a 2-1 pitch from Michael Wacha for his 41st overall and 10th leadoff homer of the season, breaking Jimmy Rollins’ franchise record of nine in 2007.

J.T. Realmuto also homered and Bryce Harper hit a two-run double to end an 0-for-20 skid. That was more than enough to back Wheeler (11-6), who held the Padres’ wildly inconsistent offense to one hit in six innings while striking out seven and walking two.

Seranthony Dominguez, Jeff Hoffman and former Padres reliever Matt Strahm finished the combined three-hitter. Strahm allowed two hits in the ninth, including Garrett Cooper’s RBI single.

Wacha (11-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in four innings, struck out six and walked three.

CUBS 8, GIANTS 2

Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run double, Cody Bellinger homered and Chicago earned its fourth consecutive win.

Suzuki, Bellinger and Ian Happ each had two hits as Chicago completed a three-game series sweep to move a season-high 12 games above .500 at 76-64. The Cubs also moved within 1 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Chicago left-hander Jordan Wicks improved to 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in his first three big league starts. He permitted two runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Thairo Estrada, Luis Matos, Casey Schmitt and Paul DeJong each had two hits for San Francisco. Alex Wood (5-5) was tagged for five runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings.

San Francisco scored both of its runs in the top of the seventh. Schmitt hit an RBI double, and Joey Bart had a sacrifice fly.

GUARDIANS 2, TWINS 1

Rookie Gavin Williams and four relievers cooled off Minnesota’s offense and Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep.

Minnesota still leads second-place Cleveland by six games in the AL Central with 22 games left.

Williams (2-5) didn’t allow a hit until Andrew Stevenson’s RBI single in the fifth. He walked four and struck out four. Sam Hentges, Reynaldo López, Nick Sandlin and Emmanuel Clase each worked a scoreless inning. Clase retired all three hitters he faced in the ninth for his 38th save in 47 chances.

Twins starter Joe Ryan (10-9) made his third start since being on the 15-day injured list with a strained groin. The right-hander allowed two runs in four innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, ROCKIES 5

Alek Thomas homered and drove in five runs, Tommy Pham had three RBIs and Arizona overcame an early four-run deficit to beat Colorado.

The Rockies jumped on Arizona starter Zach Davies with four runs in the first inning. The Diamondbacks responded by erupting for eight runs in the third and fourth innings, finishing with 13 hits.

Thomas hit a three-run homer off Chris Flexen (1-7) in the third and a two-run double in the fourth. Pham had three hits, including a two-run double, and scored three runs. Flexen allowed six runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a solo homer and Bryce Jarvis (2-0) walked one in two innings for his second win in the majors to keep the Diamondbacks four games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

YANKEES 4, TIGERS 3

Jasson Domínguez broke a third-inning tie with his first Yankee Stadium home run, and New York got back over .500 for the first time in three weeks.

Domínguez homered for the third time in five games since his big league debut Friday, a 110.2 mph line drive off Beau Brieske (1-3) that landed in the first-row seats behind the right-field wall.

Detroit pitcher Matt Manning’s right foot was broken when he was hit on the right foot by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning. The 25-year-old right-hander will miss the rest of the season. He missed 2 1/2 months this year after being hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk.

Clarke Schmidt (9-8) won for the first time in five starts, allowing three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He retired 16 in a row between Kerry Carpenter’s RBI single in the first and Spencer Torkelson’s single leading off the seventh.

Clay Holmes, pitching for the fourth time in five days, got three straight outs for his 18th save in 21 chances.

NATIONALS 3, METS 2

Rookie Jacob Young grounded a game-ending single through a drawn-in infield, and Washington rallied past New York to end a six-game skid.

Carter Kieboom opened the ninth with a four-pitch walk against Phil Bickford (4-5), who then hit Jake Alu with an 0-2 pitch. Ildemaro Vargas laid down a sacrifice bunt to set up Young’s walk-off hit.

Kyle Finnegan (7-4) retired the side in the ninth for the last-place Nationals, who moved within 1 1/2 games of the underachieving Mets in the NL East. Washington split this two-game set and concluded the season series against New York with a 6-7 record.

The Mets led 2-0 through six innings behind José Butto, whose fourth major league start was by far his best. He departed with two men on and one out in the seventh, but reliever Trevor Gott allowed both inherited runners to score.

WHITE SOX 6, ROYALS 4

Andrew Vaughn doubled, homered, drove in two runs and scored two as Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak.

Elvis Andrus had four hits, and Yoan Moncada and Oscar Colas also went deep for the White Sox.

Chicago starter Touki Toussaint (3-7) gave up two runs and two hits with six strikeouts over six innings. Bryan Shaw got the last three outs for his second save of the season.

Nelson Velazquez and Edward Olivares homered for Kansas City, which had won consecutive games for the first time since winning seven straight July 28 to Aug. 4. The Royals have lost 22 of their last 30.

Jordan Lyles (4-16), the major leagues’ leader in losses, allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.