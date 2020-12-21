PIT Vs CIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NFL 2020 Game Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT) will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals (CIN) in the upcoming game of NFL 2020 on Tuesday, December 22 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 AM IST. Here is our PIT vs CIN Dream11 prediction, top picks and PIT vs CIN Dream11 team.

PIT vs CIN Dream11 prediction: PIT vs CIN Dream11 team and preview

Despite losing their last two games against Washington and Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers are ruling the AFC North standings. Ben Roethlisberger and team have won eleven of their last 13 games, including a victory over their next opponents Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals are at the last spot of the AFC North standings with a win-loss record of 2-10 but would look to take revenge on Tuesday when then enter the Paul Brown Stadium.

PIT vs CIN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, December 22

Time: 6:45 AM IST

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Also Read l NFL playoffs standings: Seahawks, Bills grab playoffs berth as Patriots miss qualification

PIT vs CIN match prediction: Probable lineups

PIT vs CIN Dream11 team: Pittsburgh Steelers probable playing 11

Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eric Ebron, Robert Spillane, Joe Haden, Wendell Smallwood, Anthony McFarland, Chase Claypool, Deon Cain, Vance McDonald

PIT vs CIN Dream11 team: Cincinnati Bengals probable playing 11

C.J. Uzomah, Mike Thomas, Tyler Boyd, Giovani Bernard, Joe Mixon, Josh Bynes, Clark Harris, William Jackson, A.J.Green, Alex Erickson, Samaje Perine

Also Read l Patriots miss playoffs qualification for 1st time since 2008, NFL fans react with delight

PIT vs CIN Dream11 prediction: PIT vs CIN Dream11 top picks

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Cincinnati Bengals: Giovani Bernard, Joe Mixon, C.J.Uzomah

PIT vs CIN match prediction: PIT vs CIN Dream11 team

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger

Running back: Giovani Bernard, James Conner, Joe Mixon

Wide receiver: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Thomas, Tyler Boyd

Tight End: C.J.Uzomah, Eric Ebron

Defence: Josh Bynes, Joe Haden

Also Read l NFL rushing leader not worried about workload for Titans

PIT vs CIN live: PIT vs CIN Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our PIT vs CIN Dream11 prediction is that the Pittsburgh Steelers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above PIT vs CIN Dream11 prediction, PIT vs CIN playing 11, PIT vs CIN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PIT vs CIN Dream11 team and PIT vs CIN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Leeds United owner to sell another 15% stake to NFL side San Francisco 49ers

Image Source: Pittsburgh Steelers/ Twitter