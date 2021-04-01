PIV Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro Champions League Game Preview

Celje Pivovarna Lasko (PIV) will go up against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the upcoming match of the Euro Champions League on Thursday, April 01 at 8:45 PM local time (Friday, April 02 at 12:15 midnight IST). The game will be played at the Zlatorog Arena in Celje, Slovenia. Here is our PIV vs PSG Dream11 prediction and PIV vs PSG Dream11 team.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently at the second spot of the Euro Champions League Group A standing with 19 points. Mikkel Hansen and team have played fourteen games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing four (one draw). Celje Pivovarna Lasko, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot on the Group B table with eight points and a win-loss record of 4-10.

Slovenia date and time: Thursday, April 01 at 8:45 PM

India date and time: Friday, April 02 at 12:15 midnight

Venue: Zlatorog Arena, Celje, Slovenia

Josip Šarac, Filip Ivic, Veron NaÄinoviÄ‡, Tilen Kodrin, Miljan VujoviÄ‡, Å½iga Mlakar, Domen Novak, Gal Marguc, Tadej Mazej, Arsenije Dragasevic, Matic Grošelj, Tadej Kljun, Radojica Cepic, Nik Ä†iroviÄ‡, Kristjan Horzen, Tim Cokan, Mitja Janc, Tadej Mazej, Vid Poteko, David Razgor, Jan Grebenc, Patrik Leban, Tobias Cvetko, Gal Gabersek

Mikkel Hansen, Nikola Karabatic, Luka KarabatiÄ‡, Vincent Gérard, Nedim Remili, Kamil Syprzak, Dainis Kristopans, Elohim Prandi, Ferrán Solé, Lucas Steins, Henrik Toft Hansen, Dylan Nahi, Mathieu Grebille, Benoît Kounkoud, Adama Keita, Leo Villain, Viran Morros, Yann Genty, Louis Despreaux, Baptiste Clay

Celje Pivovarna Lasko: Filip Ivic, David Razgor, Kristjan Horzen

Paris Saint-Germain: Vincent Gérard, Mikkel Hansen, Kamil Syprzak

Goalkeeper: Vincent Gérard

Defenders: Mikkel Hansen, David Razgor, Å½iga Mlakar

Forwards: Kristjan Horzen, Kamil Syprzak, Luka KarabatiÄ‡

Considering the recent run of form, our PIV vs PSG Dream11 prediction is that Paris Saint-Germain will come out on top in this contest.

ðŸ”´ðŸ”µ À suivre ce soir, le 1/8e de finale aller de l'@ehfcl face au @RKCPL Allez Paris !

Rencontre diffusée en direct sur @Eurosport_FR player. #CELPSG — PSG Handball (@psghand) April 1, 2021

