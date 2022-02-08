PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: TAM Vs HAR Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 102 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Tamil Thalaivas square off against Haryana Steelers on February 8 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the clash, Tamil Thalaivas find themselves placed 8th among the 12 teams in the points table having won five, losing five, and drawing six of their 16 games. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers are at the 4th in points table having won eight, drawn three and lost six of their 17 games so far.

Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers fixture and our TAM Vs HAR Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 102, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 8, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

TAM Vs HAR Dream11 Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Sagar Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Singh

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Khandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Meetu, Ravi Kumar, Akshay

TAM Vs HAR Dream11 Prediction: TAM Vs HAR fantasy tips

Team: Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Ravi Kumar, Sahil Singh, Mohit, Vikash Khandola, Ashish

Captain: Vikash Khandola

Vice-captain: Sagar

Pro Kabaddi League Match 102: Player to watch out for

Vikash Khandola: Vikash Khandola has been having an exceptional season

Pro Kabaddi League: TAM Vs HAR Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

