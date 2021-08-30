Last Updated:

PM Modi Among 1st To Hail Sumit Antil For World Record-setting Javelin Gold At Paralympics

PM Modi was quick to congratulate Sumit Antil for his staggering achievement of winning the gold medal for Team India at the Tokyo Paralympics.

PM Modi on Sumit Antil

Accolades keep pouring in for Team India as Sumit Antil clinched the country's second gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Sumit finished on the top step of the podium in the javelin throw F64 final event thanks to staggering throws of 66.95, 68.08m and 68.55m, thereby beating his own world record thrice. PM Modi was quick to congratulate the Indian Paralympic javelin thrower via a Tweet. Meanwhile, Avani Lekhara won Team India's first gold medal earlier in the day in the women's 10m air rifle shooting event.

PM Modi congratulates Sumit Antil for gold

PM Modi was quick to congratulate Sumit Antil for his staggering achievement of winning the gold medal for Team India at the Tokyo Paralympics. PM Modi wished the athlete all the best for his future and added that the country was proud of him. Check his tweet below.

Anurag Thakur lauds Sumit Antil

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur also lauded Sumit Antil for his outstanding achievement. While addressing his world record, Thakur congratulated the Indian javelin thrower on his 'inspirational feat.' His complete Tweet can be seen below.

Who is Sumit Antil?

Sumit Antil is an Indian Paralympic athlete, who was born in Sonipat. Interestingly, he began his career in able-bodied wrestling, which he competed in until 2015. At that point, he took a three-year hiatus from the sport to focus on his studies. However, he took up Para athletics in 2018 following motivation from another Para-athlete in his village. He trained with veteran Sandeep Choudhary at the iconic Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and was coached by Virender Dhankad. The reason he was forced to take up para-sports is that he, unfortunately, lost his left leg following a motorbike accident in 2005.

Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in women's 10m Air Rifle SH1

Despite scraping through the qualifiers, Avani Lekhara went on to win a historic gold medal for Team India. In the finals, she began with shots of 52.0, 51.3 and 21.6 in the first three shots. She ended the event with scores of 21.2, 20.1 and 20.5 to clinch the elusive gold medal.

