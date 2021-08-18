PM Modi Asks Ravi Dahiya Why He Didn't Smile At Podium After Silver Win; Wrestler Replies

On Wednesday, August 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the champion athletes who had brought glory to the nation in Tokyo Olympics 2020. During his interaction, he addressed his grievances to Wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who won Silver medal in wrestling. Dahiya, who was at first shocked to know that PM had some complaints to make, swiftly posed a grin when asked why he didn't smile at the podium, even after winning the silver medal?

Ravi Dahiya tells PM Modi, why he didn't smile on Tokyo podium

While speaking to Ravi Dahiya, Prime Minister Modi showered praises on him for winning a silver medal for India and on a lighter note asked wrestler Ravi Dahiya why did he not smile even at the podium, to which Dahiya replied that he had gone to the Tokyo Olympics with an aim of gold and was disappointed at that moment that he didn't get one.



From having ice-creams and Churma to discussing good health and fitness, from inspiring anecdotes to lighter moments…watch what happened when I had the opportunity to host India’s #Tokyo2020 contingent at 7, LKM. The programme begins at 9 AM. pic.twitter.com/u5trUef4kS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2021

To further boost his confidence, Prime Minister Modi asked him to stay cheerful and added that people from Haryana are always happy and so should be him. Remembering his bout and the dreadful bite mark that was given to him by his opponent, PM asked the wrestler why didn't he leave his opponent when he was biting him, to this Dahiya replied, If I would have left him he might have won the bout.

PM Modi asked if there was any action taken, but Dahiya said only if there are traces of blood can any action be taken.

Ravi Dahiya's stunning performance at Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler to earn an Olympic silver medal on August 5. The wrestler was defeated 4-7 by reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in the men's freestyle 57kg final. The 23-year-old Dahiya came up just short of becoming India's youngest Olympic winner. In his quarterfinals, the wrestler from Nahri village in Haryana defeated Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2), and in the quarterfinals, he defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4). Dahiya advanced to the final by defeating Nurislam Sanayev (2-9) of Kazakhstan. Only Sushil Kumar has made the Olympic finals in Wrestling before Dahiya in the 2012 London Games.

PM Modi interacts with Indian contingent from Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a lavish breakfast at his residence and invited all the Tokyo return Indian Olympians. The interaction saw PM Modi sharing ice cream with Bronze medalist PV Sindhu and also treating gold medalist Neeraj Chopra with his favourite dish ‘churma'. PM Modi lauded the team’s effort which put forth India’s best-ever performance in any Olympic games, winning 7 medals including a historic gold in athletics



Image: Twitter/ Narendra Modi