PM Modi Cites Neeraj Chopra's 'Garba' Video During Speech, Crowd Goes Berserk; WATCH

Neeraj Chopra joined the Navaratri Celebrations in Vadodara on Wednesday and surprised the crowd with his Garba moves after offering his prayers to the goddess.

Inaugurating the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in his speech following which the crowd went berserk with loud cheers. Addressing the stadium, PM Modi revealed that he had seen the viral video of the 'golden boy' partaking in Navratri celebrations in Gujarat.

"Sportspersons who have come from other states to Gujarat. I will urge them to enjoy Navrati along with sports. The people of Gujarat will leave no stone unturned for your hospitality. By the way, I saw how Neeraj Chopra yesterday enjoyed Garba. The joy of celebration connects us Indians. On this occasion, I want to greet the countrymen and people of Gujarat on the occasion of Navratri," PM Modi said.

Neeraj Chopra joined the Navaratri Celebrations in Vadodara on Wednesday and surprised the crowd with his Garba moves after offering his prayers on the third day of the festival. 

“Kem Cho? Happy Navaratri to everyone. It feels great to see you are all enjoying it. Thank you so much,” Chopra said to the jubilant crowd. He also sent best wishes to everyone taking part in National Games.

PM Modi inaugurates 36th National Games

PM Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 36th National Games in the presence of over 100,000 ecstatic spectators.

Keeping with the Olympic convention, but with a contemporary twist, Gujarat's swimming star Maana Patel brought a symbolic 'Torch of Unity' into the stadium and handed it over to the Prime Minister.

Watched and applauded by several current and past sports icons, including Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Olympic medallists Ravi Dahiya, PV Sindhu, Gagan Narang, Mirabai Chanu, former national hockey captain and new HI chief Dilip Tirkey along with World Championship medallist Anju Bobby George, PM Modi placed the Torch on the podium for it to be lit by augmented reality.

