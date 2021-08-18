On Monday, PM Modi hosted the Indian athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics including Mirabai Chanu and CA Bhavani Devi for breakfast at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence. On this occasion, Devi who made history by becoming the first person to represent India in Fencing at the Olympics thanked the PM for his encouragement. She said, "You motivated me before going to the Olympics and afterward. I was disappointed after losing the second match. But I felt nice after reading your Tweet. It was very encouraging".

While she won her first bout against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi, her campaign came to an end after fourth-seeded Manon Brunet of France defeated her. On July 26, the PM had tweeted, "You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens". Responding to Devi's remarks, PM Modi said, "Your qualification in itself is a very big thing. Not just you, but entire India has qualified. For the first time, my country's daughter is brandishing the sword akin to Jhansi Ki Rani".

He added that more youngsters will now be inspired to take up this sport. Saluting his compassion for developing sports in India, she promised to win a medal next time. Moreover, she gifted the sword with which she won the first match to PM Modi.

Meanwhile, PM not only lauded weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning a medal at the Olympics but also her gesture of felicitating truck drivers who often gave her a lift from her home in a village to her training academy in Imphal. In reply to a specific question from PM Modi, she said, "The first thing I did after reaching home was to eat the food cooked by my mother. I felt very happy that I got to visit home after many days".

Her coach Vijay Sharma too chipped in, "After this medal, there is a renewed confidence that Indian coaches can win medals". A Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Chanu ended the country's two-decade-long wait for a weightlifting medal by winning the Silver Medal in the 49 kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

