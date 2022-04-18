PM Modi Condoles Shocking And Saddening Demise Of Teenage TT Player Vishwa Deenadayalan

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the sad demise of 18-year-old Indian paddler, Vishwa Deenadayalan. Vishwa passed away in a road accident on Sunday, while he was on his way to participate in the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State Championships. The Table Tennis prodigy was on his way from Guwahati to Shillong by road, along with three teammates, when their car was hit by a 12-wheel lorry, which resulted in the driver passing away at the spot, while Vishwa was declared brought dead by Nongpoh Civil Hospital.

PM Modi's tweet on demise of Vishwa Deenadayalan

Meanwhile, expressing his condolences to the deceased, PM Modi said the accident is shocking and saddening. He also mentioned that Vishwa was admired by fellow players as he had already distinguished himself in many competitions. “The demise of TT champion Vishwa Deenadayalan is shocking and saddening. He was admired by fellow players and had distinguished himself in several competitions. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti,” wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

With that said, Vishwa’s teammates who were in the car with him during the accident, Ramesh Santosh Kumar, Abinash Prasannaji Srinivasan, and Kishore Kumar are said to have suffered severe injuries, however, they are currently stable. As per PTI, the organizers of the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State Championships rushed the injured players to Shillong’s the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), where they are under critical care. At the same time, Vishwa’s father and two other family members were to arrive at Guwahati, and his body was to be flown back to Chennai on Monday morning.

Vishwa Deenadayalan's Table Tennis career

In his short TT career, Vishwa rose up the ranks as a promising player after winning several national ranking titles and international medals. He was also supposed to represent India at the WTT Youth Contender at Linz, Austria, which begins on April 27. Deenadayalan was studying B.Com at Loyola College and had picked up the Under-19 boys title during the Dehra Dun National Ranking Tournament in January this year.

