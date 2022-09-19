Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handles to congratulate Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia after the duo scripted history at the recently concluded World Wrestling Championships. Bajrang, who won bronze, became the only Indian grappler to win four medals at a World Wrestling Championship event. Meanwhile, Phogat became the first Indian woman to clinch two medals at this stage.

PM Modi congratulates Bajrang & Phogat

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Monday, PM Modi wrote, "Our wrestlers make us proud. Congrats to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on their Bronze medal wins at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. This is special for both as Vinesh becomes the 1st Indian woman to win 2 medals on this platform and Bajrang wins his 4th medal."

Other than PM Modi, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also lauded Bajrang for winning his fourth medal at the World Wrestling Championships by writing on Twitter, "Bajrang Punia shows his sporting class again!! He has bagged his 4th medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championships with a third bronze at the 2022, Belgrade edition. Congratulations Champ!!

Bajrang & Phogat script history

Bajrang Punia, who won a bronze medal in last year's Tokyo Olympics, eked out a close 11-9 win on points over Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico in one of the bronze medal bouts. He qualified for the bronze medal contest via the repechage round where he defeated Vazgen Tevanyan of Armenia 7-6 by points.

This is the 28-year-old's third bronze at the World Wrestling Championships and fourth medal. He earlier won a bronze in 2013, silver in 2018 and another bronze in 2019. As for Vinesh Phogat, she won her second World Wrestling Championship bronze medal in the women's 53kg category. She won the bronze in Belgrade by defeating Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0.

(Inputs from PTI)