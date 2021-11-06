PM Modi Lauds Boxer Akash Kumar On Bronze Medal; 'Success Will Motivate Youngsters'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated young boxer, Akash Kumar, after the debutant finished the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships by winning the bronze medal in the 54 kg category. Kumar lost 5-0 to Kazakhistan teenager Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the semifinals in Belgrade on Thursday.

With this feat, the 21-year old became only the seventh Indian male boxer to win a medal. He also won staggering prize money of USD 25,000 for the same.

PM Modi congratulates Akash Kumar on bronze win

PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to praise Akash Kumar for winning the 'prestigious medal at the World Boxing Championships.' Speaking of his success, the Indian Prime Minister said that it will 'motivate younger boxers to excel.' PM Modi then ended his tweet by wishing the 21-year old boxer 'the very best' for his future endeavours.

Well done Akash! Congratulations for the prestigious medal at the World Boxing Championships.



This success will motivate younger boxers to excel. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours.

Akash Kumar clinches bronze at World Boxing Championships

Although Akash Kumar began the feud excellently against Makhmud Sabyrkhan, the Kazakhistan boxer got the better of him in just a matter of seconds. Sabyrkhan hit Akash with his right cross to slow the Indian down after the early exchanges. Even though the 19-year old Kazakh was the less clinical of the two when it came to execution, he made certain to get the better of the Indian on the counter-attacks.

Sabyrkhan won the opening round via a unanimous decision and maintained the advantage moving into the next round. However, Akash's performances did improve further in the second round as he troubled the 19-year old Kazakh with some of his jabs. What separated the two was the accuracy of the attacks, as Sabyrkhan was on point.

Despite the defeat, Akash would be extremely proud of his performances. The Indian defeated former Olympic silver medallist Yoel Finol Rivas of Venezuela in the quarterfinals to make it to the semis.