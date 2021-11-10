PM Modi Congratulates Indian Medallists On U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 Glory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come forward and congratulated wrestlers Shivani Pawar, Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika, and Nisha Dahiya for winning medals at the recently-concluded U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade. By the virtue of this historic feat, India had its most successful outing at the event since its inaugural edition in 2017.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian medalists at U23 World Wrestling Championships

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Narendra Modi gave special mention to all five women wrestlers for bringing glory to the nation at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 organised in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

"Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India", he added.

Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India. https://t.co/pI6aByu2ZB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2021

Coming back to the U23 World Wrestling Championships, India finished with five medals in the wrestling competition that included a silver and four bronze. Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika, and Nisha Dahiya clinched bronze in the 55kg, 62kg, 65kg, and 72kg categories respectively whereas Shivani Pawar bagged silver in 50kg.

The final day of the tournament saw Parveen Malik and Mohit Grewal competing in the men's 74kg and 125kg freestyle repechage rounds. Unfortunately, neither of them could manage a podium finish as both wrestlers lost their respective freestyle repechage rounds as a result of which they had to return empty-handed.

After the Indian contingent succeeded in enjoying its best-ever run at the World Wrestling Championships, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to its official Twitter handle to laud the wrestlers for showcasing outstanding performances in the competition.

"Take a look at the winners from the recently concluded Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 which took place in Belgrade, Serbia won the highest no. of medals (5) in the tournament since its inaugural edition in 2017," SAI Media tweeted.

Meanwhile, India's Greco-Roman and men's freestyle grapplers drew blank in Serbia.

With the new crop of wrestlers doing wonders in the recently-concluded wrestling tournament, their consistent performances in upcoming events could work extremely in India's favor as the nation looks forward to grooming wrestlers for the 2024 Olympics Games which will be held at the French Capital of Paris.

