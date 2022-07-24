PM Modi, Outgoing President Kovind Congratulate Neeraj Chopra On World Championship Silver

After Neeraj Chopra scripted history for India on Sunday, July 24, by clinching the Silver medal in the men's Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the javelin thrower. The Indian athlete secured the second spot with his massive fourth-attempt throw of 88.13m.

PM Modi called Neeraj Chopra's silver medal victory at World Athletics Championships a "special moment for Indian sports". Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a historic Silver medal at the World Championships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours."

The Honourable President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, also put out a tweet to congratulate 'spear superhead' Neeraj Chopra on his silver-medal feat at World Championships. 'Neeraj Chopra continues to bring laurels and make the country proud! Heartiest congratulations on a historic sporting accomplishment and winning silver medal in men's javelin throw at World Athletics Championships. You're a true champion!' he tweeted.

As congratulations poured in for the athlete over his silver glory at the World Championship, Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to hail Chopra over the milestone. He wrote, "Amazing Neeraj Chopra! With your hard work and dedication, you have once again made every Indian proud by holding India's flag in the world by winning the silver medal in World Athletics Championships. Many congratulations to you on this historic achievement and best wishes for the future."

'Man of the moment': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Neeraj Chopra

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who holds the Housing and Urban Affairs portfolio congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his stupendous performance at World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon and called him the "man of the moment".

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded Chopra's performance and called the athlete's victory a 'proud moment for India". Taking to his Twitter, Gadkari said, "Proud Moment For the Country! Congratulations to Yuva Shakti Neeraj Chopra for winning a Silver Medal at the World Athletic Championship. A Billion Salute to your Victory!" Similarly, other Union ministers also took to the micro-blogging site to shower blessings on the 'spear superman' Neeraj Chopra.

Notably, after grabbing the silver medal in the javelin throw event, wishes poured in for Neeraj Chopra from several political leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Neeraj Chopra wins silver at World Athletics Championship

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final with a season-best throw of 89.94m, Coming to the finals the Olympic Champion (Chopra) started the event with a fouled throw in his first attempt. After the end of the first attempt, it was Anderson Peters of Granada who was in the lead with 90.21 m. In his second attempt, the 24-year-old threw the javelin to a distance of 82.39m. In the third attempt, Neeraj Chopra hit the mark of 86.37m to keep himself in medal contention. Chopra made a big comeback in his fourth attempt with a massive throw of 88.13m moving him to the second spot. The fifth and the sixth attempt ended as fouls.