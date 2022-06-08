PM Modi Congratulates Rubina Francis, Manish Narwal For Gold At Para Shooting World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Rubina Francis and Manish Narwal for winning the gold medal in the P-6 Air Pistol mixed team event at the Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup. The PM also sent his best wishes for their future endeavours.

"Proud of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis for winning a Gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed event at #Chateauroux2022. Congratulations to them for this special win. Best wishes for their upcoming endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

'Raining world records for India'

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that it is raining world records. "Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis won GOLD in P6- 10M Air Pistol Mixed team while setting a new World Record in qualification stage with a score of 565 at #Chateauroux2022 World Cup!" he said.

Rubina Francis and Manish Narwal defeated China's Chao Yang and Min Li to become World Cup champions in the P6 - 10m air pistol mixed team. The bronze medal was secured by Turkey's Ozgan and Karagol.

13 para shooters are representing India at this season-opening World Cup in Chateauroux, France.

Earlier in the day, Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna secured gold medal in mixed 10m air rifle SH2 at the Para Shooting World Cup. Ramakrishna scored 253.1 to clinch the yellow metal, while Slovakia's Francek Tirsek (252.6) and Tanguy De La Forest (230.3) bagged the silver and bronze.

On Tuesday, Avani Lekhara won gold media with a world record score of 250.6 in 10m air rifle standing SH1 in women's category. She broke her own world record of 249.6 to fix her spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.