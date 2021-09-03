PM Modi Dials Tokyo Paralympic Silver Medalist Praveen Kumar, Lauds Para-athlete's Feat

India's Praveen Kumar on Friday clinched the Silver medal in the Men's high jump T44 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Kumar won the medal after having bettered his personal best and set a new Asian record with 2.07m. Kumar competed with Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards for the gold medal and fell just short of clearing the 2.10m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Praveen Kumar after the completion of his event and congratulated him on winning the Silver medal. He also lauded his hard work as well as the support he received from his coach and parents. Praveen thanked PM Modi for conveying good wishes. With the medal, Praveen Kumar joins Nishad Kumar, who bagged the silver medal for India in the high jump T-47 category on Sunday, August 29.

Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

Praveen Kumar's road to the silver medal

Ace High jumper Kumar made the performance one that he will never forget with a medal at his Paralympics finals debut. It was sheer elegance by Kumar as he passed his first attempt of 1.83m. After passing the first jump, Kumar easily cleared the 1.88m mark to be in joint first position, along with Poland's Maciej Lepiato. Kumar once again gave a pass on the 1.93m attempt. Kumar stood joint second having cleared 1.88m and trailed GBR's Jonathan Broom-Edwards on top with a clearance of 1.93m until his next try.

Kumar cleared the 1.97m attempt with ease to join Maciej Lepiato and Jonathan Broom-Edwards at the top spot. However, the Indian jumper fell just short of clearing the 2.01m in his attempt. The jumper went back and completed the jump in his second attempt to once again match his fellow competitors. Kumar then went on to clear the 2.04m jump with ease. Kumar then bettered his personal best and set a new Asian record by clearing 2.07m in his second attempt. Lepiato finished third and took the bronze while Kumar competed with Broom-Edwards to clinch the gold. Both athletes fell short of clearing the 2.10m jump in their first attempts. However, Broom-Edwards cleared the jump in his second attempt to clinch the top medal. Kumar finished the event with a silver for India's medal tally.

(Image Credits: @Media_SAI - Twitter)