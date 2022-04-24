PM Modi Encourages Khelo India University Games' Players; Shares Success Mantra For Sports

The Khelo India University Games kicked off on Sunday at Bengaluru, with a grand inauguration ceremony held prior to the commencement of the national-level event. The event was announced open by the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu while the inauguration ceremony had in attendance Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the participants of the national-level event through a video conference, sharing words of motivation before the event.

My message at the start of Khelo India University Games being held in Bengaluru. https://t.co/fnMkV7Tkzx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2022

PM Modi started off his address by speaking about the host city Bengaluru and the city's representation of youth in India. Further, into his address, PM Modi emphasised the significance of the event which will integrate the startup sector of the city with sports.

“The city of Bengaluru is the identity of the youth of the country. The organisation of the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru will add to the energy of this beautiful city. I would like to congratulate the Karnataka government for organizing the event,” said PM Modi before mentioning the hardship behind organizing the event amidst the global pandemic.

In sports and life, losing is winning and losing is the lesson: PM Modi

“These games being organized amid a global pandemic are an example of the dedication of the youth of the country,” he added. The Prime Minister hailed the participants in the event by complimenting their determination. He further stated that the youth of the country are taking India forward in all sectors. “The first mantra to be successful in sports is team spirit. This is the team spirit we get to learn from sports,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi went on to say that victory in sports comes through a holistic approach and dedication while drawing comparisons between sports and the actual support systems of our lives. He further added that the participants of the Khelo India University Games will be able to utilise the experience in the event in their daily lives.

“In sports and life, losing is winning, and losing is the lesson. Those who take up challenges in sports and life are the ones who make it big,” PM Modi said.

The participants of the event will compete for the 257 gold medals, with Dutee Chand (Athletics), Srihari Nataraj (Swimming), Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (both Shooting), Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump), being the top athletes among other participants. Having said that, the Khelo India University Games feature sports disciplines like Volleyball, badminton, mallakhamba, shooting, basketball, swimming and athletics among others. It is pertinent to mention that this is the second edition of the Khelo India University Games and it will feature over 4,000 athletes from the country.

(With inputs from ANI)