Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the relay torch to five-time Chess World Champion Viswanathan Anand during the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The event holds significant importance as this is the very first time that international Chess body, FIDE, is not only holding the competition in India but also instituting an Olympic-style Torch tradition that will always begin in India, the place where the game originated.

Speaking at the event, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said, "This initiative will help in popularizing the game of chess and galvanising the support of fans across the world. Starting from the next edition of the Olympiad, in line with the traditions of the Olympic Games, the torch will travel across all continents visiting FIDE member territories, ultimately culminating in the host country and city ahead of the opening of the Chess Olympiad."

"It is a matter of pride that after leaving its birthplace, Chess is making its mark all over the world. The torch of this sport went to the whole world in the form of Chaturanga from India. Now, the first Olympiad torch of chess is also coming out of India. Today, as India celebrates its 75th year of independence, the Amrit Mahotsav, this Chess Olympiad torch will also go to 75 cities in the country."

A record number of 343 teams from 187 countries will take part in the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10. The Olympiad, the biggest ever global chess meet hosted by India this year, has two specific categories - open section and the women's section.

