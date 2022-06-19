PM Modi Prides On 'Indian-origin Game Making Global Mark' Post Flagging Off Chess Olympiad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19 launched the first-ever torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad, that is to be held at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, July 28 to August 10, in New Delhi. During the event, PM Modi talked about the Indian origin of Chess, how it spread to the world and preparations for upcoming Olympic events.

"It is a matter of pride that after leaving its birthplace, Chess is making its mark all over the world," PM Modi said.

"The torch of this sport went to the whole world in the form of Chaturanga from India. Now, the first Olympiad torch of chess is also coming out of India. Today, as India celebrates its 75th year of independence, the Amrit Mahotsav, this Chess Olympiad torch will also go to 75 cities in the country," PM Modi said.

He said that games like Chaturanga or Chess were invented by our ancestors for the analytical development of the brain. "Chess, via India, reached many countries of the world and became very popular. Today chess in schools is being used as an educational tool for the youth, for the children."

The Prime Minister said that FIDE has decided to start the torch relay for each Chess Olympiad game from India. "This honour is not only the honour of India but also the honour of this glorious heritage of chess. I congratulate FIDE and all its members for this," he said.

"Just as every piece of chess has its own unique strength, it has its unique ability. If you make the right move with a piece, use its power properly, it becomes the most powerful," he added.

PM Modi said that the Chessboard gives us the message of life that with the right support and the right environment, no goal is impossible even for the weakest.

PM Modi also pointed out another great future of Chess, that is, "Chess tells us that real success comes from far-sighted people rather than short-term success," he said.

'Preparations on for 2024 & 2028 Olympics'

Stating that India is excelling in every sport, PM Modi said that preparations have started for the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"New India's youth is excelling in every sport. They're making records. Now we're working keeping 2024 Paris Olympics and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in mind & for that sportspersons are being supported through TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) as well," PM Modi said.

The relay, similar to that seen in the Olympic Games, will be a regular part of future Chess Olympiads, according to the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

The 44th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to take place in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, from July 28 to August 10. It is the first time ever that a record number of 189 countries are going to participate in the Chess Olympiad 2022.

Image: ANI