Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana on clinching gold and silver medals respectively in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday. Manish Narwal & Singhraj Adhana were in a virtual shoot-off but a 7.5 from China's Low means both Indians will be on the podium.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi gave special mention to the young Manish Narwal on his 'Great accomplishment' and at the same time, also called him 'stupendously talented'. Furthermore, PM Modi also added that Narwal's gold medal is a special moment for Indian sports.

Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/gGHUXnetWA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

At the same time, PM Modi also gave a shout-out to Singhraj Adhana for winning yet another medal.

The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours. #Paralympics #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/EWa9gCRaor — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

The historic gold, as well as the silver medal triumphs in shooting, have now taken India's overall medal tally to 15.

Coming back to the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event, Manish Narwal has now set a new Paralympic record as well with his gold medal triumph with 218.2 points whereas his compatriot Singhraj's score was 216.7.

The Indians slipped down to fourth and fifth positions after 14 shots and just when it seemed they were on the brink of elimination, the duo upped their game and there was no looking back from thereon as they ensured podium finishes.

On Tuesday, August 31, Singhraj Adhana had won a bronze medal for India in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event and this is his second medal in this edition of the Paralympic Games.

After the end of the first round, Singhraj Adhana was at the second spot with 50.3 points and retained the same spot after the end of Series 2 with 99.6 points. He did seem to be out of the medal race after the end of Elimination Round 3 but made great amends in the next round to successfully manage a podium finish. He earned 216.8 points in total to finish at 3.

