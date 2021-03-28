PM Modi Hails Indian Women Shooters Dominance At ISSF World Cup At 75th 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' on March 28. This was PM Modi's 75th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'. During his address to the nation, PM Modi lauded women sportspersons for their dominance in their field. In the month of International Women's Day, PM Modi hailed India's woman cricketer Mithali Raj and Indian women shooters who have performed outstandingly well at the ongoing ISSF world cup in New Delhi.

Hailing women shooters of India, PM Modi said, "In the month of March when we are celebrating Women's Day, many women players secured records and medals in their name. India bagged top position during the ISSF World Cup shooting organised at Delhi. India also topped the gold medals tally." READ | ISSF World Cup: Yashaswini Deswal wins 2nd gold for India in 10m Air Pistol team event

India is hosting the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun which began at Dr. Karni Shooting Range (DKSSR) in New Delhi. Interestingly, India's women shooters have impressed everyone with their performance at the shooting world cup. In fact, Yashaswini Deswal won the first gold medal for India at the ISSF Shooting World Cup. Not only this, won the second gold for India.

Apart from Deswal, Chinki Yadav from Madhya Pradesh won two gold medals for India back-to-back.. She also became the first athlete from Madhya Pradesh to assume the top spot in the world ranking. Chinki Yadav won gold as Indian shooters swept the medals in the women's 25m pistol event. With women shooter's brilliance at the shooting world cup, India is at the top of the table in the medal tally as well. Till now, India is leading with 27 medals with the help of 15 golds, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals.

'Congratulations to Mithali Raj'

PM Modi also hailed India's woman ODI captain Mithali Raj. Mithali became the first Indian woman cricketer to have score 10,000 international runs. She also became the first woman cricketer in the world to score 7000 ODI runs. Mithali reached these milestones during the recent series against South Africa.

Extending his warm wishes, PM Modi said, "Recently Mithali Raj has become the first Indian woman cricketer to have made ten thousand runs. Many congratulations on her achievement."

On March 27, PM Modi concluded his two-day visit to Bangladesh. He was on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to be a part of the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day, making it his first foreign visit after the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI/Twitter)