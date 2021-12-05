PM Modi Hails Neeraj Chopra's Outreach Programme For Students; Calls It 'great Initiative'

In a remarkable initiative, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has launched an ambitious outreach programme, which aims to connect India's ace athletes with young school children. On the occasion, he met with students from 75 schools and emphasised on balanced diet, fitness and sport during an interactive session organised at Ahmedabad's Sanskardham. Neeraj Chopra, who played a variety of sport with the students and gave them tips on throwing the javelin, chose to address them about the importance of a balanced diet, fitness and sport.

Impressed by the athlete's initiative to go among young students and motivate them about fitness, PM Narendra Modi said the country should keep on doing efforts to inspire youth to shine on the games field. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared some of the 'great moments' from Neeraj Chopra's outreach programme and said such efforts will increase curiosity towards sports and exercising.

A brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outreach envisages interaction of all Olympians and Paralympians with students from 75 schools each in a span of two years to motivate the youngsters to have a balanced diet and take on fitness activities.

'Realizing PM's dream of making India a sporting nation': Neeraj Chopra

"When he hosted us after the Olympics, the Prime Minister shared his vision of a new, healthier and fitter India. I am happy to set the ball rolling in this special initiative of visiting schools and in my own way sharing some knowledge that can help the students and realise the PM's dream of India becoming a more sporting nation," Neeraj Chopra said, as stated in an official release.

Earlier, Neeraj was felicitated by the management of the Sanskardham Educational Society. He praised the work being done by the school and lauded their commitment and dedication in empowering students to prepare for the future.

Various Indian athletes including Tarundeep Rai (Archery), Sarthak Bhambhri (Athletics), Sushila Devi (Judo), KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) will be visiting schools in other parts of the country in the coming two months. Among the Paralympians, Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis) and Devendra Jhajharia (Para-Athletics) will lead the way in the initiative.

