PM Modi Hails Paralympic Gold Medallist Krishna Nagar For Dedicating Win To COVID Warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 9, had hosted India's Tokyo Paralympic contingent. The event was broadcasted on Sunday and it showed the Prime Minister's interaction with the athletes of the Indian Paralympic contingent. During his conversation, PM Modi also spoke to the Gold medalist in the Men’s Badminton Singles SH6 event, Krishna Nagar. PM Modi asked Krishna about his decision to dedicate his Gold medal to COVID-19 warriors.

Responding to PM Modi, the Tokyo Paralympic Gold medalist hailed the COVID frontline warriors and spoke about their contributions and sacrifices. Krishna further asserted that the Tokyo Paralympic Games happened because of the frontline warriors.

"These COVID-19 warriors have helped the people throughout the pandemic. They continuously helped people and its a big thing. Its because of them that the Paralympic Games could happen. That is why I decided to dedicate my medal to these COVID-19 warriors," said Krishna Nagar

PM hailed Krishna's response and said that it send out a good message. He remarked that Nagar's message signifies that Indian athletes care about the community. The Prime Minister, therefore, commended the gesture by the Tokyo Paralympic Gold medalist. Earlier on Thursday, Krishna Nagar had taken to Twitter and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support provided by the Indian government in favour of the athletes. Nagar had bagged the fifth gold medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Earlier on Thursday, Krishna Nagar had taken to Twitter and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support provided by the Indian government in favour of the athletes. Nagar had bagged the fifth gold medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

India Paralympic Contingent bag 19 medals at Tokyo

India finished their Tokyo Paralympic Games campaign with a total tally of 19 medals, out of which five were gold medals, eight were silver medals, and six were bronze medals. The gold medalists for India were Avani Lekhara, Pramod Bhagat, Sumit Antil, Manish Narwal, and Krishna Nagar. Meanwhile, the silver medal winners were Bhavani Patel, Singhraj Adhana, Yogesh Kathuniya, Nishad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Praveen Kumar, Devendra Jhajharia, and Suhas Yathiraj. The list of bronze medal winners includes Avani Lekhara, Harvinder Singh, Sharad Kumar, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Manoj Sarkar, and Singhraj Adhana. The Indian Contingent on their way to winning these 19 medals, also set many Asian and World Records.