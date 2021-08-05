PM Modi Hails Silver Medalist Ravi Dahiya, Looking Forward To Receiving Him On Aug 15

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 5, spoke to wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya following his loss in the final of men's freestyle 57kg category. According to reports, PM Modi told Dahiya he is "proud" of him and that his success at the Tokyo Games will inspire the entire nation. PM Modi lauded Ravi for his spectacular performance at the Olympics and said he looks forward to congratulating him in person when he returns to India. PM Modi also spoke to Dahiya's coach Anil Maan.

Earlier, the Indian prime minister took to social media to congratulate Ravi on his medal-winning campaign at the Olympics. Calling him a "remarkable" wrestler, PM Modi said praised Ravi's "fighting spirit" and "tenacity". "India takes great pride in its accomplishments," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Dahiya won the silver medal in his category after he was defeated by Russia's Zavur Uguev 7-4. The gold medal match turned out to be a thrilling contest, with both wrestlers giving everything on the mat. However, the early lead by the Russian wrestler turned out to be the turning point of the match. Ravi Dahiya's start wasn't up to the mark as Zavur scored two points shortly after the competition commenced. However, Ravi Dahiya made a comeback and earned two points. The first round ended 2-4 in favour of Zavur. Ultimately the final score was 7-4 in favour of Zavur Uguev.

India wins bronze in hockey

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team won bronze medal on Thursday to end the 41-year-long Olympic medals' drought in the sport. India defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-scoring thriller to take the Olympic medal home. On Wednesday, Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal for India after she went down fighting against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal of women's 69kg welterweight boxing event. PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu have also won a medal each for India in badminton and weightlifting respectively.

Image: PTI/KirenRijiju/Twitter

