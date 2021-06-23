PM Modi Has Special Message For Nation's Champion Athletes On International Olympic Day

Exactly a week before the Tokyo Olympics kicks off, the world celebrated International Olympic Day. Among those who sent out a message to the athletes was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leader acknowledged the contribution of the various athletes who had represented India at the Olympics.

PM Modi’s message to athletes on International Olympic Day

PM Narendra Modi wrote that on Olympic Day, he appreciated all those who have represented India in various editions of the Olympics over the years. He added that the nation was proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes.

Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

PM Modi reviews Tokyo Olympics preparation

PM Modi had on June 3 reviewed preparations of the Indian contingent departing to Tokyo for the Olympics. He had chaired a meeting with the officials, where he was then informed that a total of 100 athletes had qualified for the Olympics across categories had qualified and 25 more athletes were expected to qualify.

The Prime Minister had urged that all requirements of the athlete like training facilities and vaccination be fulfilled at the earliest. The leader had also promised that he would be addressing the athletes through video conferencing in July and wish them 'on behalf of Indians'.

It is also being reported that the PM plans to give a send-off to the athletes like he had done when the athletes had left for Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. The date of the send-off is likely to be around July 10-15

The Olympics are set to start on July 23 and will continue till August 8.

(With agency inputs)