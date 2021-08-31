PM Modi Heaps Praise On Singhraj Adhana For 'exceptional Performance' At Tokyo Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Singhraj Adhana for winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event on Monday. By the virtue of this win, it has taken India's overall medal tally to eight.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: PM Modi congratulates Singhraj Adhana

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi lauded Singhraj Adhana's 'exceptional performance' and then addressed him as 'India’s talented shooter' on bringing home the coveted bronze medal. Furthermore, PM Modi added that the shooting champion has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. He concluded by congratulating Adhana and wishing him luck for future endeavours.

Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India’s talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/l49vgiJ9Ax — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind wrote that Singhraj's bronze medal win in shooting at the ongoing Paralympics Games marks a high point in his saga of 'resilience' and determined pursuit of 'excellence'.

Singhraj Adana's winning the bronze medal in shooting at #Paralympics marks a high point in his saga of resilience and determined pursuit of excellence. Congratulations to him for this amazing feat! The nation is proud of you. May you achieve greater glory in the years to come. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2021

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Singhraj Adhana wins bronze

After the end of the first round, Singhraj Adana was at the second spot with 50.3 points and retained the same spot after the end of Series 2 with 99.6 points. He did seem to be out of the medal race after the end of Elimination Round 3 but made great amends in the next round to successfully manage a podium finish. He earned 216.8 points in total to finish at 3.

Earlier, the Indian shooting contingent's brilliant run continued on Day 7 of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics as shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana qualified for the medal round in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1. Manish Narwal amassed 575 -21x points at an average of 9.583 after shooting 60 shots on the target. He finished in the first position in the qualifying round just edging China's Xiaolong Lou on the number of X's(575 -15x). Meanwhile, Singhraj Adana gathered 569 -18x to finish 6th in the qualifications.

Singhraj's performance in the qualification round was good as well as he accumulated 95 and 97 in the first two series. A 93 in third landed him in trouble but soon he came back with a 95. A 92 in the second last series was followed by a brilliant 97, as Singraj was just able to squeeze into the final.