As one after another Indian contingent is making the nation proud in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently revealed that Prime Minister Modi had taken care of silver medalist Mirabai Chanu for her medical needs. According to the Chief Minister, PM Modi had directly intervened and incurred all the expenditures that were needed for her treatment and training abroad. CM Singh also said that he was told about this by the Indian weightlifter herself.

Expressing his shock upon learning about the matter, the Chief Minister added that the Prime Minister had helped another Indian athlete but did not reveal his or her name.

"I was surprised at her revelation about the help she had received from the Prime Minister. She disclosed that if she wasn't given an opportunity to go to the US for her muscle operation and practice, she wouldn't be able to achieve this goal. She narrated how PM Modi helped her directly. The Prime Minister helped the athlete and micromanaged the issue. People of Manipur were overjoyed to know how PM Modi helped her," said Singh.

"I am told that she isn't the only one whom PM Modi helped. And the Prime Minister never mentioned it even once anywhere. I won't name but there is another athlete who PM Modi had sent to the US for medical attention and training. Being an Indian and under PM Modi we feel so proud," the Manipur Chief Minister further mentioned.

When the Chief Minister talked about the same with Prime Minister he 'kept smiling,' added N Biren Singh.

On Shashi Tharoor's tweet comparing India, China's attitude towards its sportspersons

Commenting on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's tweet about comparing India with China's attitude towards its sportspersons for bringing any medal lesser than gold, CM asserted, "People like him have ruined the country. We should see our infrastructure and investment in sports and then compare with China. We are doing well now. Look at hockey, we are fourth in the world. Such people exploit India."

Mirabai Chanu's Silver win

Mirabai Chanu was also recently invited for a dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also received an enlivening welcome as she stepped foot on Indian soil for the first time as an Olympics medal winner. She was the one to open the tally of medals for India in this Global Sporting Carnival. On her arrival, the Indian weightlifter was felicitated by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur for being India’s first medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After the felicitation, she arrived at Imphal where she received a grand reception. Chanu had failed to lift 117 kg in her final attempt to ultimately settling for silver.

(With ANI inputs)