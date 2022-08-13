PM Modi Hosts CWG 2022 Medalists After India's Glorious Medal Haul In Birmingham: WATCH

In a key development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted all the medal winners from the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his official LKM residence on Saturday, August 13. Ahead of the contingent's departure to CWG 2022, PM Modi had promised the Indian athletes about celebrating their triumph once they arrive from Birmingham.

Highlighting their valiance and resilience at the CWG 2022, PM Modi explained, "Matter of pride that with your hard work & inspiring achievements, the country is entering Azadi ka Amrit Kal. In the past few weeks, the nation recorded two major achievements in the field of sports. Besides historic performance in CWG, for the first time the country also hosted the Chess Olympiad."

PM Modi celebrates 'Vijayotsav' with CWG medalists

PM Modi thanked the entire CWG contingent for taking out time and meeting him at his residence as 'members of family' and that he felt proud to be able to interact with them. Ahead of the CWG 2022, PM Modi had interacted with athletes and promised to celebrate their achievements upon their return. India, finishing on the 4th spot, enjoyed a very successful Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign. PM Modi, while congratulating the athletes for their performance, said, "Before commencement of Commonwealth Games, I had told you & promised you in a way that when you come back we'll celebrate 'Vijayotsav' together. I was confident that you'll come back victorious, I had also thought of meeting you even if I would be busy & celebrate Vijayotsav."

PM Modi congratulates Chess Olympiad winners

Th Indian team created history by winning countless laurels at the Chess Olympiad that saw the country host the event for the time in history. India ‘B’ team secured a bronze medal in the open section while India ‘A’ women’s side also settled with bronze.India 1 team missed out on a gold medal as they drew with USA 2-2 in the final round and finished fourth. Speaking of India successfully hosting the vent, PM Modi said, " The country not only successfully hosted (Chess Olympiad) but continuing its rich tradition in Chess, gave its best performance. I also congratulate all players who participated and those who won medal at the Chess Olympiad."