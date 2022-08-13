Live Updates: PM Modi To Host CWG 2022 Medallists, Athletes On Their Way To His Residence

Quick links:
Image: PTI/BAI_Media/Twitter
Looking forward to interacting with India's CWG 2022 contingent at my residence tomorrow, 13th August at 11 AM. The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2022
The Birmingham Games edition is believed to be the largest-ever held with as many as 72 participating nations across 280 events in 20 sports.
Team India showcased a series of incredible performances at the multi-sport event, having won 61 overall medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze.
India's Commonwealth Games 2022 medal winners head out to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence shortly.
#TeamIndia🇮🇳 heading out to meet Hon. PM Sh. @narendramodi at his residence shortly— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 13, 2022
#TeamIndia🇮🇳 heading out to meet Hon. PM Sh. @narendramodi at his residence shortly