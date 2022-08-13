Last Updated:

Live Updates: PM Modi To Host CWG 2022 Medallists, Athletes On Their Way To His Residence

In a key development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host all the medal winners from the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his official residence at 11 AM. This will be the first time that the Prime Minister will interact with the Commonwealth medallists in person after Team India's splendid outing in Birmingham.

CWG 2022

Image: PTI/BAI_Media/Twitter

10:26 IST, August 13th 2022
'Entire nation proud of our athletes': PM Modi

 

10:21 IST, August 13th 2022
How was India's campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The Birmingham Games edition is believed to be the largest-ever held with as many as 72 participating nations across 280 events in 20 sports.

Team India showcased a series of incredible performances at the multi-sport event, having won 61 overall medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze.

10:17 IST, August 13th 2022
Team India on their way to PM's residence: Watch

India's Commonwealth Games 2022 medal winners head out to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi  at his residence shortly.

 

 

