PM Modi Hosts Indian Contingent Of Deaflympics 2021 Post Record-breaking Show At Brazil

In a key development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the Indian Deaflympics athletes at his residence on Saturday. PM Modi will meet with the entire contingent this morning at 9:30 a.m. to congratulate them on their outstanding performance at the Deaflympics 2021. India recorded their best performance by winning 17 medals at the Deaflympics, including eight gold, one silver, and eight bronze. India finished in the top ten of the medals' tally, ahead of Germany, a major sporting superpower.

"Looking forward to interacting with India’s contingent at the Deaflympics at 9:30 AM. The entire contingent has created history and brought smiles on the faces of every Indian," PM Modi tweeted this morning.

Looking forward to interacting with India’s contingent at the Deaflympics at 9:30 AM. The entire contingent has created history and brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

The official handle of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter to share a video of Deaflympics athletes heading out to meet PM Modi at his residence on Saturday. The athletes will be felicitated by PM Modi for their outstanding performance at Deaflympics 2021.

PM Modi lauds Deaflympic athletes

Earlier, PM Modi had taken to Twitter to congratulate the Indian contingent for putting up the country's best-ever performance at the Deaflympics.

"Congratulations to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently held Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens. I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st," PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

Our Brazil 2021 #Deaflympians will be felicitated by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi at his residence today



Here are stills 📸 as they head out#JeetKaJazba#Deaflympics2021 pic.twitter.com/5M2jdJLugO — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 21, 2022

India sent a total of 65 athletes to compete at Deaflympics 2021, which was held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil from May 1 to May 15. India's previous best performance at Deaflympics had come in 1993 when the country won seven medals, including five gold.

Image: SAI_Media/Twitter/PTI