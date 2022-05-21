Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to share the delight he had in hosting the athletes, who performed well at the recently-held Deaflympics, at his residence on Saturday. The leader stated that he will never forget the interactions he had with them. PM Modi explained that he could see the determination and passion in all the athletes after hearing their experiences, and provided them with a motivational speech for far more success in the future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took time on Saturday morning to congratulate the Indian athletes that achieved immense success at the Deaflympics 2021 event. PM Modi can be seen hearing the accounts of several athletes that competed in the tournament, and was also be seen praising their startling qualities to motivate them for even further success.
I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them. pic.twitter.com/k4dJvxj7d5— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022
It is due to our champions that this time’s Deaflympics have been the best for India! pic.twitter.com/2ysax8DAE3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022
The Indian contingent recorded their best-ever performance as they won 16 medals, including a staggering eight golds, one silver and seven bronze. As a result of such a fine performance, India finished in the top ten of the medals tally,
|
Athlete
|Discipline
|Event
|
Medal
|
Dhanush Srikanth
|
Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|
Gold
|
Abhinav Deshwal
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol
|
Gold
|
Dhanush Srikanth/Priyesha Deshmukh
|Shooting
|Mixed team 10m air rifle
|
Gold
|
Shourya Saini
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|
Bronze
|
Vedika Sharma
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle
|
Bronze
|
Jerlin Jayaratchagan
|Badminton
|Women's singles
|
Gold
|
Jerlin Jayaratchagan/Abhinav Sharma
|Badminton
|Mixed doubles
|
Gold
|
Team
|Badminton
|Mixed team
|
Gold
|
Abhinav Sharma
|Badminton
|
Men's singles
|
Bronze
|
Prithvi Sekhar/Dhananjay Dubey
|Tennis
|Men's doubles
|
Silver
|
Prithvi Sekhar/Jafreen Shaik
|Tennis
|Mixed doubles
|
Bronze
|
Prithvi Sekhar
|Tennis
|Men's singles
|
Bronze
|
Sumit Dahiya
|
Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 97kg
|
Gold
|
Virender Singh
|
Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 74kg
|
Bronze
|
Amit Krishan
|
Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 86kg
|
Bronze
|
Diksha Dagar
|
Golf
|Women's individual
|
Gold
India sent a total of 65 athletes to compete at Deaflympics 2021, which was held in Caxias do Sul, from May 1 to 15. 17 of these athletes came back with medals, a huge increase from just five at the last event in 2017. Previously, the country's best performance had come in 1993 when the country won seven medals, including five gold.