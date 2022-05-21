Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to share the delight he had in hosting the athletes, who performed well at the recently-held Deaflympics, at his residence on Saturday. The leader stated that he will never forget the interactions he had with them. PM Modi explained that he could see the determination and passion in all the athletes after hearing their experiences, and provided them with a motivational speech for far more success in the future.

PM Modi delighted to host Indian Deaflympics athletes

I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them. pic.twitter.com/k4dJvxj7d5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

It is due to our champions that this time’s Deaflympics have been the best for India! pic.twitter.com/2ysax8DAE3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

The Indian contingent recorded their best-ever performance as they won 16 medals, including a staggering eight golds, one silver and seven bronze. As a result of such a fine performance, India finished in the top ten of the medals tally,

Team India's performance at Deaflympics 2021

Athlete Discipline Event Medal Dhanush Srikanth Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Gold Abhinav Deshwal Shooting Men's 10m air pistol Gold Dhanush Srikanth/Priyesha Deshmukh Shooting Mixed team 10m air rifle Gold Shourya Saini Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Bronze Vedika Sharma Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Bronze Jerlin Jayaratchagan Badminton Women's singles Gold Jerlin Jayaratchagan/Abhinav Sharma Badminton Mixed doubles Gold Team Badminton Mixed team Gold Abhinav Sharma Badminton Men's singles Bronze Prithvi Sekhar/Dhananjay Dubey Tennis Men's doubles Silver Prithvi Sekhar/Jafreen Shaik Tennis Mixed doubles Bronze Prithvi Sekhar Tennis Men's singles Bronze Sumit Dahiya Wrestling Men's freestyle 97kg Gold Virender Singh Wrestling Men's freestyle 74kg Bronze Amit Krishan Wrestling Men's freestyle 86kg Bronze Diksha Dagar Golf Women's individual Gold

India contingent's staggering performance at Deaflympics 2021

India sent a total of 65 athletes to compete at Deaflympics 2021, which was held in Caxias do Sul, from May 1 to 15. 17 of these athletes came back with medals, a huge increase from just five at the last event in 2017. Previously, the country's best performance had come in 1993 when the country won seven medals, including five gold.