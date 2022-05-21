Last Updated:

WATCH | PM Modi Hosts Indian Deaflympics Contingent, Holds Personal Interaction With Athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to share the delight he had in hosting the Deaflympics athletes at his residence on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to share the delight he had in hosting the athletes, who performed well at the recently-held Deaflympics, at his residence on Saturday. The leader stated that he will never forget the interactions he had with them. PM Modi explained that he could see the determination and passion in all the athletes after hearing their experiences, and provided them with a motivational speech for far more success in the future.

PM Modi delighted to host Indian Deaflympics athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took time on Saturday morning to congratulate the Indian athletes that achieved immense success at the Deaflympics 2021 event. PM Modi can be seen hearing the accounts of several athletes that competed in the tournament, and was also be seen praising their startling qualities to motivate them for even further success.

The Indian contingent recorded their best-ever performance as they won 16 medals, including a staggering eight golds, one silver and seven bronze. As a result of such a fine performance, India finished in the top ten of the medals tally, 

Team India's performance at Deaflympics 2021

Athlete

 Discipline Event

Medal

Dhanush Srikanth

Shooting

 Men's 10m air rifle

Gold

Abhinav Deshwal

 Shooting Men's 10m air pistol

Gold

Dhanush Srikanth/Priyesha Deshmukh

 Shooting Mixed team 10m air rifle

Gold

Shourya Saini

 Shooting Men's 10m air rifle

Bronze

Vedika Sharma

 Shooting Women's 10m air rifle

Bronze

Jerlin Jayaratchagan

 Badminton Women's singles

Gold

Jerlin Jayaratchagan/Abhinav Sharma

 Badminton Mixed doubles

Gold

Team

 Badminton Mixed team

Gold

Abhinav Sharma

 Badminton

Men's singles

Bronze

Prithvi Sekhar/Dhananjay Dubey

 Tennis Men's doubles

Silver

Prithvi Sekhar/Jafreen Shaik

 Tennis Mixed doubles

Bronze

Prithvi Sekhar

 Tennis Men's singles

Bronze

Sumit Dahiya

Wrestling

 Men's freestyle 97kg

Gold

Virender Singh

Wrestling

 Men's freestyle 74kg

Bronze

Amit Krishan

Wrestling

 Men's freestyle 86kg

Bronze

Diksha Dagar

Golf

 Women's individual

Gold

India contingent's staggering performance at Deaflympics 2021

India sent a total of 65 athletes to compete at Deaflympics 2021, which was held in Caxias do Sul, from May 1 to 15. 17 of these athletes came back with medals, a huge increase from just five at the last event in 2017. Previously, the country's best performance had come in 1993 when the country won seven medals, including five gold.

