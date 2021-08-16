PM Modi Hosts Indian Olympians For Felicitation And Breakfast At His Residence; See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the Indian Olympics Contingent for a breakfast at his residence on August 16. One day after praising the athletes for their stellar performance in the Olympic Games from the Red Fort, PM Modi hosted the entire Olympics contingent for a felicitation ceremony. The whole country erupted with praises for the athletes earlier on August 15, when the Prime Minister praised them from the Red fort during the Independence Day celebration.

PM Modi felicitates the Indian Olympics Contingent

Golden boy for India in Men’s Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj Chopra received a treat of his favorite dish ‘churma’, and was seen sharing a light moment with the Prime Minister.

Bonding over churma! PM @narendramodi and @Neeraj_chopra1 share a lighter moment pic.twitter.com/ofZ5RyXV7Q — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Indian shuttler and two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu shared an ice cream with PM Modi.

PM @narendramodi and @Pvsindhu1 with the promised ice cream pic.twitter.com/E26Vmqgt9f — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 16, 2021

PM Modi also interacted with the Bronze medal-winning Indian Men’s Hockey Team, presenting him with an autographed hockey.

One for the ages! Men's hockey team presents PM @narendramodi with autographed hockey. pic.twitter.com/aVvgt22M2n — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 16, 2021

The Indian Wrestling team also interacted with the Prime Minister, thanking him for his support.

PM @narendramodi with Pehalwaans! PM Modi interacts with the Indian wrestling team that went to the Olympics pic.twitter.com/pmAlmhvAMr — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 16, 2021

On the occasion of completing 74 years of independence from British rule, India celebrated the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’- an initiative of the Government of India. At the celebrations in Red Fort, PM Modi gave a standing ovation to the Indian athletes for winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Thirty-two athletes, including gold-medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, and two officials of the Sports Authority of India(SAI) were invited to participate in the celebrations. Meanwhile, around 240 athletes, support staff, the SAI, and sports federation officials were also present at the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts.

India returned from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign with their highest ever tally of seven medals that included one gold medal from Neeraj Chopra, two silver medals, and four bronze medals. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya and Weight lifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medals. Whereas, Badminton player PV Sindhu, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and Wrestler Bajrang Punia returned with bronze medals in their respective events. Meanwhile, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team earned their first Olympics medal in 41 years by winning the Bronze medal at Tokyo. India is also set to start its Tokyo Paralympics 2020 campaign on August 23. The Indian Paralympics contingent in Tokyo with 54 athletes is also the largest ever by the country.

