PM Modi Inaugurates 2nd Phase Of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh': 'It'll Benefit Country's Youth'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 in Basti, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi inaugurated the event via video conferencing. During the event, PM Modi said that the athletes who will perform well at the Saansad Khel Mahakumbh will be selected for further training at the Sports Authority of India's training centers.

"I'm an MP from Kashi. Even there, a series of such sports events has begun. By organising such Khel Mahakumbh at several places & organising MP Sports Events, MPs are working to build the future of the new generation," PM Modi said.

"Delighted that a grand Khel Mahakumbh has been organised here. This'll give an opportunity for local sportspersons to fly. I've been told that around 200 MPs of India oragnised such events in their constituencies," he added.

"Young athletes who perform well at Saansad Khel Mahakumbh are being selected for further training at Sports Authority of India's training centres. It'll benefit country's youth power. In this Mahakumbh,over 40,000 youths are participating," PM Modi said while unveiling the event in Basti, UP.

