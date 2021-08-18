PM Modi Interacts With Indian Contingent; Lauds Women's Hockey Team For Making History

A few heartwarming glimpses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conversation with Olympians at his residence were shared on Wednesday, August 18. His meeting with the Indian women's hockey team, in which the PM praised the girls for their outstanding performance at the Tokyo Olympics, was one of the highlights of his interaction. He said that the women's team may have not won the medal but they have won the hearts of people. PM also interacted with backstroke swimmer Maana Patel, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, swimmer Srihari Nataraj and other athletes.

PM Modi interacts with women's hockey team

In an interaction with the women's hockey team, PM Modi appreciated skipper Rani Rampal for emotionally handling the team. He said, "I was looking, you had to take care of everyone. But, I know you also have experience of 15 years." To which Rani said, "We have had a very good Olympic tour, we have a lot of youngsters who are very responsible. I need not take too much pressure." PM clarifies that he was talking about the emotional breakdown of the team after losing bronze. He said, "I am talking about the time when your dreams got a little scratch, the dream is not broken, then all of them had an emotional breakdown. I was watching how you handled everyone. Your coach also got emotional. It was a very difficult moment but you took care of everyone."

Rampal expressed, "Sir when you called us, you talked to us at that time only then we could come out of it. We were very sad that even after going so far, we came back empty-handed. But you encouraged us saying that you have won the heart of the country." She added, "We were happy that the Prime Minister has encouraged us."

PM Modi shares special moments

PM Modi said, "Your competitors, the British team, praised you so much, they said that these people are really such promising players. And they were talking about your techniques."

When PM asked about one achievement from the Olympics, the women's hockey team captain stated, "The biggest thing for us was that we reached the semi-finals for the first time in the history of the Olympics. Last time we finished 12th out of 12 teams and it was not a great experience and this time we finish 4th, which is a big deal for our women's hockey. Watching us, the girls of the country have started playing hockey, this is our biggest achievement."

Prime Minister remarked, "A new boil is about to come in the country, now people will either go to football or go to hockey because you have done so much. You people have inspired the daughters of the country a lot. After the Olympics this time, the parent's faith in the sport will increase in the country. Now parents would like that if the children are interested in sports, then they should be encouraged. I wish you all the very best."

PM interacts with the Indian contingent

While interacting with Maana Patel, Indian backstroke swimmer from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, PM Modi noted, "First of all, to qualify in this field, it is a big thing." He asked Patel what she has learnt from her experiences. In her response to PM's query, Maana said that she has learnt how to stay confident during the race. PM Modi explained that India acknowledges the efforts of the athletes. It is not important to win a medal each time, it's just that a medal adds a star to their happiness, he added.

While interacting with Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, PM Modi shared some special moments. Apart from her game PM appreciated her confident speech and her approach towards sports. PM Modi thanked other athletes for their outstanding performances and congratulated them on their participation.

After praising Indian athletes from the famous Red Fort's ramparts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed all Indian Olympians to breakfast at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Monday. The elated Olympians joined the table with PM Modi and presented him with their favourite sports equipment.

