Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Indian Paralympic champions in New Delhi over their record-breaking performance at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Speaking to the Indian contingent, PM Modi lauded the athletes for their successful feat and thanked them for motivating the nation of 1.3 billion people.

In an interaction with gold medalist Krishna Nagar, PM Modi said that he was touched after the athlete devoted the medal to the Corona warriors. "They gave their day and night to the country. All the Olympics are happening because of these Corona warriors," Krishna Nagar told PM. The Prime Minister stated that the action of the athletes had sent a very heart-warming message to the healthcare community.

Indian para-paddler and silver medalist Bhavina Patel also interacted with PM Modi and got emotional revealing her Olympic journey. She told him, "After going to Tokyo, I had viral fever. My fever crossed 103 degrees and my first match ended badly. I did a lot of hard work but I thought, that I have to meet PM. I have to do something otherwise I will miss this chance forever. This kind of motivation I have received from you."

PM Modi told Patel that it was not right to have a 'do or die' spirit, rather she should always think positively. "Every time should be considered as the right time. You should not think, if not now then never. You should be positive," he told her.

PM Modi then spoke to 17-year-old Kashish Lakra, who is India's youngest para-athlete, silver Medalist Suhas L.Y. and discussed the respective journey of every one of the 19 medalists and the rest of the contingent. Concluding his talk, PM Modi congratulated the athletes once again and said, "I have hope from all of you. You are like celebrities now because of your hard work and perseverance. Today you all are well known because of your success. Your small actions can help serve the nation. You all should motivate people and help bring big changes."

India's performance at Tokyo Paralympics

The 2020 Summer Paralympics was held from August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo, Japan. Team India had sent the biggest contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. A total of 54 Indian athletes competed across nine sports events. Team India achieved a record feat at the Paralympic Games, with 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Since its debut in 1968, India had won 12 medals until the 2016 Rio edition. The country had moved up in the medal tally by winning 19 medals at Tokyo Paralympics. Out of 162 nations, India finished 24th in the overall medal tally.