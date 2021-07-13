PM Modi Interacts With Tokyo-bound Olympic Athletes, Exudes India's Support For Them

On July 13, PM Narendra Modi interacted with the Tokyo-bound Olympic athletes via video conference before the first batch of Indian contingent leaves for Japan. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were also in attendance.

PM Modi spoke to many athletes including Pravin Jadhav, Neeraj Chopra, Dutee Chand and Ashish Kumar.

Interaction with the athletes

PM Modi first spoke to archer Pravin Jadhav where PM Modi asked him, "I had heard that initially, you use to train as an athlete however now you represent the country in archery, how did this change come about?"

To this Jadhav replied saying "In the beginning, I used to do athletics so I was selected for that into the Government academy, the coach that time noticed my body was a little weak and he advised me to try other games instead and I was given archery. And so at Amravati, I continued with archery."

The PM then mentioned that he knows about the tough childhood Jadhav had and all the hurdles he's had to face saying, "Your family has progressed from being a daily wage earner to now representing the country and such a tough life you have faced but you never let your goal out of sight, in what way has all that experience helped you become a champion?"

"Wherever I thought something was too difficult I used to think to my self 'if I give up now then whatever I have done so far would be for nothing' so I would work harder to overcome that hurdle," Jadhav replied.

While talking to Neeraj Chopra, PM Modi says not to be bogged down by the weight of expectations and told him to just give his best out in the field. Neeraj is a javelin throw player who has won a gold medal in Asian Games 2018.

PM Modi then spoke to sprinter Dutee Chand where he told her that the entire country hopes that she can make her way to the Olympic podium and everyone is with all the Olympic athletes.

While speaking to boxer Ashish Kumar, PM Modi asked him about the time he fought the battle with COVID-19 and at such a crucial time he lost his father yet he stayed on his mission so what was going through his head at the time to which Ashish replied by saying that he was in a very sad state when he lost his father just 25 days before the Games are to start so he faced a lot of problems but he got a lot of support from his family and friends and they motivated him to fulfil his father's dream and get back to training for the Olympics.

PM Modi compared how Sachin Tendulkar prioritised the game even after losing his father. "You are just like him, (Sachin Tendulkar) an inspiration to many. The country has a lot of expectations from you," PM Modi said to Ashish Kumar.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics.

The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the country.