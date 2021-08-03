PM Modi Invites Indian Olympics Contingent For Dinner; Mirabai Chanu Expresses 'great Joy'

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Weightlifting Silver Medalist for India, Mirabai Chanu has been invited for a dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister has invited the entire Indian Olympics Contingent as Special Guests to the Red Fort on Independence Day and later on to his residence for a dinner followed by a personal meet and greet. PM Modi will be personally interacting with all the athletes and will also host them in his residence in addition to the ceremony at the Red Fort. PM Modi had earlier congratulated Mirabai personally, over a telephonic interaction.

“It is a matter of great joy that we have been honoured by PM Modi as he had invited us on such a big day. We will get a chance to meet PM Modi over dinner at his residence. It will be a big day for me. Never thought I would meet him someday,’ said Mirabai while speaking to ANI. Mirabai Chanu won the Silver Medal after lifting a total weight of 202 kilograms in the 49kg weight category. Ever since her return from Tokyo, the Silver Medalist has been receiving rousing applause and a grand welcome from people all over the country, specifically praising her strong willpower and dedication that led her to open the medal's tally for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

It is a matter of great joy that we have been honoured by PM as he has invited us on such a big day. We will get a chance to meet PM over dinner at his residence. It will be a big day for me: Olympic #silver medallist Mirabai Chanu pic.twitter.com/EfZrpCQRub — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

Mirabai Chanu gets huge applause

The Indian weightlifter received an enlivening welcome as she stepped foot on Indian soil for the first time as an Olympics medal winner. She was the one to open the tally of medals for India in this Global Sporting Carnival. On her arrival, the Indian weightlifter was felicitated by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur for being India’s first medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After the felicitation, she arrived at Imphal where she received a grand reception.

The Indian Contingent comprised 228 members, including 120 Athletes at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. At a time when the entire world is talking about Women Empowerment, the entity of Mirabai Chanu stands out as a perfect role model for the generations to come.

Image Source: PTI