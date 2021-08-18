Hosting the Indian Olympic contingent on Monday for breakfast, PM Modi released highlights of his interaction with the athletes. Talking to India's star boxers - Lovlina Borgohain and Mary Kom, PM Modi highlighted the importance of sports in children's lives. While Kom apologised for not winning a medal at the Tokyo games, PM Modi told her that she had thrown the spotlight on women athletes in India for the past decade.

PM Modi's breakfast interaction with boxers

Talking to Bronze Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain, PM Modi enquired about her mother's kidney transplant. When the champion said that she is yet to meet her mother, PM Modi said," Convey my best regards to her. Don't both of your sisters also play boxing?". As Borgohain said that one of her sisters is in the BSF and one in CISF, the Prime Minister joked, "Do you all fight with your words or only via boxing at home?".

Narrating his experience during his Gujarat CM tenure, PM Modi said, "Every year on June 13,14,15, I used to go and stay in such a village where girls were lagging in education to hold the Khel Mahakumbh. I used to visit each family and urge them to educate their girls. We started Khel Mahakumbh to encourage small children and today six of these girls were with you".

Talking to Boxing champion Mary Kom, PM Modi said, "We miss you in the Parliament". To which the Rajya Sabha MP replied, "I could not attend due to practice. This time I tried to win a medal for the nation, but I could not. I apologise". The Prime Minister advised her, "Loss and wins are part of life. You have contributed in a big way in the sports world, specially in India. It is because of you that women sportswomen have grabbed the spotlight now. The last decade has been in your fists, so you have achieved a lot."

PM Modi hosts Olympians at Delhi

After lauding the Indian athletes from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, PM Modi on Monday invited all the Indian Olympians for breakfast at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The sportstars each gifted the PM with one iconic sports equipment at their meeting. While, Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra gifted his javelin to Modi, ace shuttler and bronze medal winner PV Sindhu gifted him a badminton racquet. Both the men's and women's hockey teams gifted an autographed hockey stick each, while C A Bhavani gave her sword to the PM and Lovlina Borgohain gifted her boxing gloves. An autographed stole was also gifted to PM Modi by all the medal-winners. India won 7 medals in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics - 1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals.