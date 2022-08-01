PM Modi Lauds Wrestlers For Best-ever Performance In U17 World Wrestling Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 1, took to his official social media account to praise the wrestlers for delivering their best-ever performance in the U-17 World Championship. The Indian contingent won a total of 14 medals, including seven golds. PM Modi gave special praise to the female athletes, who won five of the seven gold medals.

PM Modi congratulates Indian wrestlers for outstanding performance

16-year-old Suraj Vashisht had created history while making his country proud as he became India's first Greco-Roman U17 world champion in 32 years. Suraj defeated Azerbaijan wrestler Faraim Mustafayev by technical superiority 11-0 in the final to win the gold medal in Rome. India's last champion at the 2022 World Cadet Championship was Pappu Yadav in 1990.