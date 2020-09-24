PM Modi Launches 'age Appropriate' Fitness Protocols

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched age-appropriate fitness protocols while interacting with various sportspersons, fitness experts on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

Various sportspersons shared their life experiences and their fitness mantra with the Prime Minister during the Fit India Dialogue event organised on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said the Fit India Dialogue focuses on the fitness interests of every age group and brings into play different dimensions of fitness. He said that within a year, the fitness movement has become a movement of the people, and a movement of positivity.

"Constant awareness about health and fitness is also increasing in the country, and activeness has also increased. I am happy that Yoga, Asanas, Exercise, Walking, Running, Swimming, healthy food habits, healthy lifestyle, are now becoming part of our natural consciousness." He said the Fit India movement has proved its influence and relevance in this corona period in spite of the restrictions.

Prime Minister said staying fit is not as difficult a task as some people think. "With a little discipline and a little hard work, you can always be healthy."

He gave the mantra 'Fitness dose, Half an hour every day' for everyone's health. He urged everyone to practice yoga, or badminton, tennis or football, karate or kabaddi for at least 30 minutes daily.

Prime Minister said, "World Health Organization - WHO has made a Global strategy on diet, physical activity, and health. They have issued a global recommendation on Physical activity also. Today many countries like Australia, Germany, Britain, and the US have set new goals for fitness and are working on them. A large-scale campaign is going on in many such countries at the moment and more and more citizens are joining the routine of daily exercise."

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that MyGov has registered more than 1 crore people for this unique program of the Fit India Dialogue envisioned by the Prime Minister. "Last year, the PM had said that it has to be a people’s movement and it should be driven by the people and I can say happily that in the last one year, there has been a lot of development. We have envisaged Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols for three age groups: 5 – 18, 18 – 65 and above 65."

