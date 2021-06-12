PM Modi Likely To Give Official Send-off To Indian Contingent For Tokyo Olympics

To boost the morale of the Indian athletes who will be flying to Tokyo to represent India at the Olympics, PM Modi is likely to accord an official send-off tentatively between July 10-15. On June 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting over the preparation of athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had said the PM has appealed to all to cheer for the athletes. Notably,the Olympic kits were unveiled by the Union Sports Minister after the crucial review meeting with PM Modi.

PM Modi to give an official send-off to Olympic bound players

Going by the reports of PTI, which has quoted a source in the Sports Ministry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to accord an official send-off to the Indian contingent tentatively between July 10-15. The Indian contingent is expected to leave the country a day after the official send-off ceremony.

"The Prime Minister is expected to give the official send-off to the Olympic-bound athletes to boost their morale. The date for the ceremony is yet to finalised but it is expected to be anytime between July 10-15. The send-off will be for those athletes who will fly to Tokyo from India. Athletes who are already out of the country for competition or training will fly directly to Tokyo from their respective places," the ministry source told PTI.

He further informed that any person other than athletes, coaches, and support staff, who are required to travel to Tokyo for the Games, will be granted permission as per requirement. The official reiterated that the ministry has decided against sending its delegation to Tokyo Olympics to accommodate "maximum" support staff, including coaches and physios, for the athletes competing in the Summer Games in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 situation worldwide.

As per the norms, the number of officials travelling to Olympics cannot be more than one-third of the athletes' contingent. A total of 100 Indian athletes have so far qualified and another 25 to 35 might make the cut for the delayed Tokyo Olympics scheduled from July 23 to August 8.

India's IOA Drops Chinese Brand Li Ning As Olympics Kit Sponsor

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on June 6 decided to drop Chinese sportswear Li Ning as its official kit sponsor for the Olympics and decided that the country's athletes will wear unbranded apparel during the Tokyo Games scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8. The IOA had unveiled the Olympic kit designed by Li Ning for the Tokyo Games which led to criticism. Following that the Sports Ministry then advised IOA to not include a Chinese sponsor for the Games.

"We are aware of the emotions of our fans and we in IOA have decided that we will withdraw from our existing contract with an apparel sponsor," IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary-general Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)