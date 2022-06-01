PM Modi Meets Boxing World Championship Medallists Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun & Hooda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda to congratulate them on their medal-winning performances at the World Boxing Championship. Zareen, who won a gold medal in the flyweight category (52 kg), took to Twitter to share a picture with PM Modi. Moun also posted a picture with PM Modi, thanking him for his support and good wishes.

"An honour to meet our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir. Thank you sir," Zareen wrote on Twitter.

"An absolute honour meeting our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your wishes and support," Moun wrote as she shared a picture with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi had earlier posted a tweet on social media congratulating the medalists for representing India well on the international stage. PM Modi, on the other hand, is meeting the boxers who won medals at the championship for the first time since they returned from Istanbul, Turkey, late last month.

"Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition," PM had said on Twitter.

India at World Boxing Championship

Zareen created history at the World Boxing Championships in May after becoming only the fifth Indian female boxer to win a World Championship gold in the sport. Zareen defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 to win the flyweight category in an emphatic manner. Only Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), and Lekha KC (2006) had won gold for India at World Championship before Zareen.

Meanwhile, Manisha Moun and debutant Parveen Hooda won the bronze medals in the 57 kg and 63 kg categories respectively. Even though India's medal tally has decreased by one at the recently-concluded event, it is after four years that an Indian has been crowned the world champion. The last person to do so was legendary boxer MC Mary Kom when she accomplished the feat in the 48 kg category in the 2018 edition of the competition.

Image: DrRutvij/Twitter