PM Modi Praises 'exceptional' Sanket Sargar For CWG Silver Medal; 'Great Start For India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sanket Sargar for opening India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver in the men's 55kg category here on Saturday. Modi called his win a great start for India at the CWG.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours."

Sanket Sargar wins silver to open India's account at CWG

Sanket Mahadev Sargar clinched silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event. The 21-year-old was on course to win the gold medal but two failed clean and jerk attempts came in the way, as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second.

🇮🇳 wins its 1️⃣st 🏅 at @birminghamcg22 🤩#SanketSargar in a smashing performance lifted a total of 248 Kg in 55kg Men's 🏋️‍♀️ to clinch 🥈at #B2022

Sanket topped Snatch with best lift of 113kg & lifted 135kg in C&J



Sanket topped Snatch with best lift of 113kg & lifted 135kg in C&J



Congratulations Champ!

Wish you a speedy recovery#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/oDGLYxFGAA — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq clinched gold by lifting 249kg (107kg+142kg), while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara took home bronze with 225kg (105kg+120kg).

Sargar was ahead of his opponents in the snatch section, leading by 6 kgs to head into clean and jerk. But he was only able to accomplish one lift in the clean and jerk as he got injured and looked in agony after failing to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.

At the moment of Sanket’s final lift, he sustained an injury which led to the effort being declared a foul. At that moment, Republic World had broken the news of him having topped the table and securing the Gold medal, which was quickly declared to be a Silver instead as a result of the foul. The mistake is regretted.